The La Casera Company flags off Different Campaigns to support its Loyal Customers

As the saying goes, “Tough times don’t last, tough people, do“. The lockdown has come and partially gone, now life must go on. 

In a bid to support its loyal consumers during these times, The La Casera Company (TLCC), makers of La Casera Apple drink, is sending reassuring messages for all to stay strong with a series of brand activities which include a partnership with online food vendors to give out free bottles of La Casera Apple drink with every order from their customers between June – November 2020.

Another is the ongoing This Is Not a Full Stop” (TINAFS) campaign. Taking a look at the past six months and what now lies ahead, The La Casera Company (TLCC) in a series of creative stop-motion videos depicting several facets of life that have been hit by the pandemic, from social life to education, to business, etc, telling consumers not to dwell on temporary setbacks, but to find creative ways to keep moving on with different facets of life, with the hope that there are good times ahead.

 To further drive home the campaign, the brand put out powerful spoken-word pieces on digital platforms and has encouraged other spoken word artists and rappers to share their own messages of hope and inspiration during this time. Winners will be rewarded with N500,000 cash and gift cards as consolation prizes.

See the video below to watch the amazing entries.

 

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

