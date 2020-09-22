Connect with us

Events Promotions

Learn the Secret of Growing a Successful Business from Bankole Williams, Steve Harris & Wonuola Okoye at the Mastercard SME Masterclass | Sept. 30th

Events

Jobberman is set to host Nigeria’s Largest Virtual Career Fair as part of its #FindYourChampion Campaign | Sept. 30th

Events

The Catalyst for Change Program is empowering Women, One Community at a Time & Here's how it went down in Magboro Community 

Events

Clever Clogs presents the 2nd Edition of its Akada Children's Book Festival & it is going to be Virtual | October 30 & 31

Events Promotions

Get Ready for a Total Shutdown as Patoranking, Kcee storm Abuja for Exodus Event | September 25

Events Promotions

Registration is Still Open for #TheCookOutAfrica Songwriting event with Grammy Award Nominee Vincent Berry II | September 23rd

Events

EduGrant presents a Personal Branding & CV-Writing Webinar tagged the "All She Can Be series" | September 24th

Events Scoop

The Need-to-See Photos from 2Baba’s Surprise 45th Birthday Party

Events

60th Independence: Join Apostle Obii Pax Harry & WINN in the Arise-Project 720, A Movement to Intercede for Nigeria

Events

More Women! More Youth! Winihin Jemide Series set out to Change the Narrative of Politics in Africa | September 30th - October 1st

Events

Learn the Secret of Growing a Successful Business from Bankole Williams, Steve Harris & Wonuola Okoye at the Mastercard SME Masterclass | Sept. 30th

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on


Mastercard believes that small businesses have an important part to play in achieving sustainable and inclusive growth where everyone has equal access to a better life. Be part of the conversation and join some of Nigeria’s astute business and financial gurus including Bankole Williams, Steve Harris, and Wonuola Okoye as they share their insights, tips, and advice that will assist the advancement of SMEs, especially during these uncertain times.


The interactive session will have Bankole Williams discussing business continuity in tough times, Steve Harris who will touch on business immunity – protecting and upskilling your business against the impact of COVID-19, and Wonuola Okoye who will converse on why many SME’s fail and the key factors for success.


The small business segment represents the vast majority of businesses not only in Nigeria but across Africa. They have the potential to make a genuine difference in many communities if they are supported with the right tools to navigate challenging times, sustain themselves in crisis, scale-up, and ultimately succeed.

Mastercard is committed to powering small businesses and helping them to adapt to changing commercial environments through its resilient network, insights, technology, products and services, and philanthropic support – including a $250M pledge to support small businesses across its markets.

The event details are as follows;
Date: Wednesday, September 30th, 2020
Time: 11:00 am – 1:30 pm
To Register, Click Here

———————————————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Money Matters With Nimi: What Parents Need to Know Now that Schools Have Resumed

Victor Boyle-Komolafe of Garbage In, Value Out is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: What Do You Do When Forgiveness Becomes a Burden

#BNQuoteoftheDay

Ivie Omoregie: Government Officials Should be Mandated to Use Nigerian Hospitals

Advertisement
css.php