Learn the Secret of Growing a Successful Business from Bankole Williams, Steve Harris & Wonuola Okoye at the Mastercard SME Masterclass | Sept. 30th



Mastercard believes that small businesses have an important part to play in achieving sustainable and inclusive growth where everyone has equal access to a better life. Be part of the conversation and join some of Nigeria’s astute business and financial gurus including Bankole Williams, Steve Harris, and Wonuola Okoye as they share their insights, tips, and advice that will assist the advancement of SMEs, especially during these uncertain times.



The interactive session will have Bankole Williams discussing business continuity in tough times, Steve Harris who will touch on business immunity – protecting and upskilling your business against the impact of COVID-19, and Wonuola Okoye who will converse on why many SME’s fail and the key factors for success.



The small business segment represents the vast majority of businesses not only in Nigeria but across Africa. They have the potential to make a genuine difference in many communities if they are supported with the right tools to navigate challenging times, sustain themselves in crisis, scale-up, and ultimately succeed.

Mastercard is committed to powering small businesses and helping them to adapt to changing commercial environments through its resilient network, insights, technology, products and services, and philanthropic support – including a $250M pledge to support small businesses across its markets.

The event details are as follows;

Date: Wednesday, September 30th, 2020

Time: 11:00 am – 1:30 pm

To Register, Click Here

