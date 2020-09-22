Connect with us

Jobberman is set to host Nigeria’s Largest Virtual Career Fair as part of its #FindYourChampion Campaign | Sept. 30th

55 mins ago

Jobberman, one of the largest online training, and job placement website, announced today its plans to host Nigeria’s largest-ever Virtual Career Fair, which will take place on Wednesday, September 30th, 2020. As part of its #Findyourchampion campaign, 250 potential employers from various sectors, including digital, agriculture, and creative industry, and 10,000 highly qualified candidates will gather under one virtual roof for this landmark must-attend event.

As unemployment and underemployment reaches an all-time high in Nigeria – at over 40% – due to the pandemic, the search for jobs has become an overcrowded marketplace, with 18-35-year-olds mostly impacted. The one-day Virtual Career Fair will be centered on how to navigate the increasingly competitive job space and provide the necessary tools for employment, with one-on-one interviews and preparatory sessions such as the CV Preparation masterclasses.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies are searching for ways to recover and become more strategic in their hiring process. Key industry insights will be provided by ROAM Africa CEO, Clemens Weitz; Jobberman Nigeria CEO, Hilda Kragha; and Mastercard Foundation’s Nigerian Country Head, Chidinma Lawanson.


Having recently partnered with the Mastercard Foundation through its Young Africa Works strategy, the online event is part of Jobberman’s mission to use its soft skills training to place three million young Nigerians in dignified employment over the next five years. Jobberman is the only recruitment services platform in Nigeria that offers training and placement of candidates in dignified and fulfilling employment. The ongoing online training program equips young people (18-35) with critical tools, including business etiquette, emotional intelligence, and more, to help them transition into their new roles and increase workplace productivity. The Virtual Career Fair is free to all candidates who have completed the online program and passed the end-of-course assessment test.

According to Hilda Kragha, CEO of Jobberman Nigeria,

The Virtual Career Fair perfectly encapsulates Jobberman’s commitment to alleviating the strains of unemployment and employability, by connecting thousands of qualified candidates to reputable employers, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. As an innovative and technologically driven company, I am delighted that we were able to find a solution to this immediate and challenging issue, by creating this first-ever virtual space of opportunity for both employer and candidate. We strongly encourage interested parties to sign up for this event.

The participating companies are mainly from the agri-tech, digital, and the creative industry sectors with operations in Lagos, Kano, and Kaduna, and will be in attendance to showcase their brands and speak about their company cultures. Employers already listed on the Jobberman platform can sign-up for free for the ground-breaking event and are required to commit to hiring within three months of the fair.

Chidinma Lawanson, Country Head, Nigeria at the Mastercard Foundation said;

The Virtual Career Fair is an innovative approach to identifying and connecting potential job opportunities, especially in this era of the COVID 19 pandemic potential. This shows commitment to the vision of securing dignified work to youth and women and through our Young Africa Strategy, we are thrilled to be co-creating with Jobberman to achieve this.”

With over a decade in the recruitment business, Jobberman is using its platform and network to create equal and transparent opportunities that enable a more productive workforce.
Sponsored Content

