The Catalyst for Change Program is empowering Women, One Community at a Time & Here’s how it went down in Magboro Community 



Karis and Eleos finished the first lap of her empowerment program in the Magboro community on Friday, August 28th, 2020. The Foundation launched the Catalyst For Change program – a women empowerment initiative sponsored by The Coca-Cola Foundation. The project aims at empowering 5000 women across five (5) different communities = Magboro, Sangotedo, Iwaya, Oworonshoki, and Ogijo.

The Funder (The Coca-Cola Foundation) and other guests that attended the Program flag-off event stated that the initiative was so timely especially with the ongoing disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is in addition to research by the World Health Organisation which cited depression as the second largest cause of death as of 2020 and will eventually move up to become the first cause of death by 2030. It added that women have the highest risk and this further gives more reason why our women need to be empowered and enlightened.





Karis and Eleos Foundation believe that empowering women is a necessity for the development of our society, as it enhances both the quality and the number of human resources available for development.

The program implementation kicked off on Monday, August 3rd,2020 in Magboro, and a total of one thousand four hundred women were trained across five different practical skills:

Textile design

Beads making

Baking

Make-up

Household cleaning





Magboro community training highlights also included a two (2) day weekly business training session, which focused on different business development topics, such as; Book and record-keeping, Foundation of starting a business, How to access loans and grants, Recycling, Personal and Products branding, Importance of social media for business, Managing your Finances, How to attract customers to your business and Gender-based violence(balancing life and business).





The closing ceremony took place on Friday, August 28th, 2020 at Makogi primary school and had in attendance: Chairman of the community, Rotimi Afolabi; the Community Public Relations Officer, Prince Tunde Oshinowo; Community Women leader, Alhaja Lamidi Abolaji Mutiat, and Adedolapo Osuntuyi.







The Founder of Karis and Eleos Hand of Hope Foundation; Bukola Bamiduro in her keynote speech encouraged the women to prove themselves worthy ambassadors of their communities and also put to practice everything they’ve learned during the training. She also told the Magboro community Chairman how excited she was, seeing what the women were doing with Coca-Cola pet bottles on recycled seats as this was a bonus skill taught during the project as Bukola is also a recycler.





Karis and Eleos Hand of Hope Foundation is a non-profit established in 2017 and officially registered in 2018 with a focus on empowering women and girls especially in rural communities where there are minimal or no access to opportunities that can drastically improve their livelihoods.

For more information on the program, please visit the pages below:

Website: www.karisandeleos.org

Instagram: @Karisandeleos

Facebook: Karis&Eleos Hand of Hope Foundation

