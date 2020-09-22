Clever Clogs presents the 2nd Edition of its Akada Children’s Book Festival & it is going to be Virtual | October 30 & 31

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

58 mins ago

 on

The ACBF features books written for readers from infancy to teenage years. The festival is a showcase of children’s books written by African authors, or books written by authors from around the world for a diverse audience of children.
The 2020 event which will be held online this year, will educate, inspire, and entertain children and adults alike. Ample opportunities for reading along; singing along and dancing along have been created for young and old. With book readings, mini-workshops, information sessions for parents; pop quizzes; comedy for children, and happy tunes, the whole family is catered for during the festival.

Event details are as follows;
Date: Friday, 30th-Saturday, 31st October 2020
Venue: Online
Day 1 of the festival will feature professional workshops for children’s book writers, illustrators, aspiring writers, and publishers.
On Day 2, Saturday, October 31st, there will be author book readings; Book Chats; Giggle Box; Happy Tunes; Story Time; Pop Quizzes and Prizes; fun workshops for children, and insightful sessions for parents and teachers.
The logistics of organizing an entirely digital event is now becoming the trend due to public health concerns, and the convener of the ACBF and Publisher of Clever Clogs Books, Olubunmi Aboderin Talabi believes that the virtual book festival really has the potential to fill a growing need in the children’s literary community.
Literacy is very important. Finding creative ways to inspire a love of reading, improve the ability to reason, and enhance knowledge in children, keeps me on my toes. Early development of a constant reading habit will help children improve their chances of becoming the best version of themselves” she said.
According to Talabi, “there’s a real opportunity here to change the way people connect with authors and interact with books. We can support parents and educators looking for distance-learning options. This festival is needed now more than ever, and we’re grateful to partners like The British Council, WazobiaFM, Flutterwave, Punch, and more who are supporting the festival to help make this happen.” Talabi added.

Follow @akadafestival @cleverclogsbook for the latest updates on the festival and use the hashtag #Akada2020AtHome to join the conversation online.

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

