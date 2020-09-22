Get Ready for a Total Shutdown as Patoranking, Kcee storm Abuja for Exodus Event | September 25

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Top Nigerian musicians and DJs will storm Abuja, Nigeria for the much talked about Exodus event holding in Nigeria’s capital.
Expected at the show are Patoranking, Kcee, DJ Factor, DJ Xmix, DJ Whales, DJ Freemike.

The event which is strictly by reservation will hold on Friday, September 25th, 2020.
In order to control the crowd and maintain capacity, the organizers have declined to make the venue public but have provided mobile contacts that could give further details about the event and for reservation.
The numbers to call are 08056929036, 08117007272, or +2348096975627.

According to the organizers, “The Obvious promised location has been sighted. The envisaged bounties of leisure are already put in place. Now, one question. Are you coming on this voyage…?

Exodus! This Friday! 25.09.2020
#Exodus #Movement #TheUnusual

