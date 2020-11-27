Connect with us

The New 'Smoov Groove' Commercial represents Good Vibes & is Fun to Watch

Domino’s Pizza expands in Port Harcourt with a New Outlet 🍕

Old Mutual Amazing Voices is here! This Season's Winner will be going home with a whooping sum of $100,000

Okonjo-Iweala, Yesufu, SERAP, EWEI, Child Shield Initiative, Africa Clean up Initiative; Lead Winners at CSR-in-Action’s CAHR Awards

Visa Report highlights the Importance of eCommerce for Revenue Growth during the Festive Season

The New Geely Emgrand X7 Sport has an amazing Design that portrays Power & Reliability

When Stephanie Linus, RMD, Dakore Akande-Egbuson, Juliet Ibrahim graced the Launch of GAC's GA4 & GS3 Cars | See Photos

GetFit offers a Reliable Means of Losing Belly Fat + Incredible Deals in their Black Friday Sales | November 26th-27th

Stanford Alumnus, Michael Adesanya is set to release his Debut Memoir, “Adéwálé: My Mother’s Son” on December 10th

Hope PSBank unveils to deliver Financial Services to Customers with Convenience & Unhindered Access

The New ‘Smoov Groove’ Commercial represents Good Vibes & is Fun to Watch

BellaNaija.com

Published

32 mins ago

 on

Parties this season are about to get even more lit with Smoov with the recently launched TV Commercial full of banging soundtracks and fabulous storytelling.

The edgy and fun TV Commercial reminds everyone that no matter how you live your life, there is a need to have a balanced and fun outlook. It highlights youthfulness not just in age but also as a state of the mind.

Showcasing that everyone can be youthful and live life to the fullest with a single message – regardless of age, location, or occasion you can celebrate every moment with a bottle of chilled Smoov Chapman.

Officially, tagged “Smoov Groove”, the TV Commercial has electrifying scenes that capture sociable moments. The transitions make the ad quite memorable as each scene highlights the enjoyment and laughter associated with a bottle of Smoov Chapman.

Indeed, it is true that everyday moments are special moments, whether in your house, at work, sitting alone, at a gathering… and as long as you have your Smoov Chapman, the party just got started! Because every moment is worth celebrating and Smoov is the life of the party.

The upbeat soundtrack is a sure-fire party starter, just get ready to bop your head to the groove. The tune is available on all the favorite music streaming services including Apple Music, Sound Cloud, Boomplay for enjoyment whenever and wherever you feel like.

Smoov Chapman is a premium value brand that brings excitement to consumers. It is a refreshing non-alcoholic carbonated soft drink with a consistent, authentic, and irresistible Chapman taste, with a nice blend of fruity flavors like Blackcurrant, Bitter Orange, Lime and Lemon as well as Orange which is readily available for every occasion.

Smoov Chapman is manufactured by The La Casera Company (TLCC) and was launched in 2014. It delivers the fruity and unique taste of Chapman served in an affordable on-the-go pack. Also from the stables of the La Casera Company are the Bold 4 (Ginger, Orange, Tropical and Bitter Lemon extra) Nirvana Premium Table Water, Nirvana Tonic, and Soda Water.

Smoov Chapman is available in 35cl, 50cl, and 60cl nationwide and can be found in any supermarket or store close to you and remember whenever you “Think Chapman, Drink Smoov

Watch the video here:

——————————————————————————————————————————-Sponsored Content

