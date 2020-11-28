Hurry! Win a Brand new Car + Exciting Prizes in the ongoing Infinix Mega Jackpot Promo

Connect with us

There’s no better way to celebrate Christmas than with a big win. This year, Infinix will be giving its customers the opportunity to win big this festive season. Infinix, a premium online-driven smartphone brand, will be launching the “Infinix Global Jackpot” for the first time. The leading smartphone brand has decided to do this as a way of appreciating brand loyalists for their support over the years. Premium gifts, such as cars, refrigerators, home appliances, and other grand draw prizes will be given out during the festive season.

Before you start making room for that brand new car, here’s what you need to know about the Infinix Global Jackpot. The promo is set to start on November 27th and will end on January 13th. During this period, anyone who purchases any of the Infinix Note 8 series, Hot 10 series, Zero 8 series, or the S5 pro will be entitled to participate in an online raffle draw. At the end of the raffle, emergent winners will walk away with one of several amazing prizes including a brand new car.  

Concerning the promo, Philip Pan, Infinix Global GTM and Retail Management Director said, “Infinix has achieved great milestones over the years and we couldn’t have done it without our customers. This is why we have made it a culture to continually show them our appreciation in the best way that we can. The ‘Infinix Global Jackpot’ is another gesture of appreciation from us to our beloved customers in Nigeria.”

There are three ways to benefit from this promo. 

 1.Offline purchase 

Walk into any authorized retail store and buy any of the earlier mentioned devices i.e. Infinix Note 8 series, Zero 8 series, Hot 10 series, or the S5 pro, and stand a chance to win branded gift items like bags, flasks, umbrellas, etc. 

2. Join the Infinix community – Xclub  

If you’re not a part of the Xclub and you own an Infinix device, you can simply register by accessing the Xclub application on your smartphone application list. If you do not own an Infinix device, there’s nothing to worry about. You can also join the community by registering hereParticipate in Xclub activities after registration to stand a chance of winning discount coupons to purchase any Infinix device at a discount. Lucky individuals might also get to win one unit of the Infinix Zero 8 for free. 

3. Participate in the raffle 

The biggest winners will come from the raffle draw. Participants will stand a chance to walk away with selected home appliances and the grand prize – one new car. 

Here’s what you need to do to participate; 

  1. Get a ticket when you buy any of the Note 8 series, Hot 10 series, Zero 8 series, or S5 pro from offline stores to qualify for the raffle draw.
  2. Follow @Infinixnigeria to get updates on the promo. 
  3. Watch out for your raffle ticket number during the raffle draw winner announcement. 

Promo runs from November 27th till January 15th. So, get ready to see some wonderful surprises roll in from now till the New Year. The draw dates are as follows. 

  •  Lucky Prize：December 11 2020 – January 13, 2021 Live Draw.
  •  Mega Jackpot: December 11 2020 – January 5, 2021 Draw date: January 8, 2021.
  •  Super Jackpot：January 6 2021 – January 13, 2021 Draw date: January 15, 2021.

For more information, please visit Infinix on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram @Infinixnigeria.  

