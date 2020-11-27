Domino’s Pizza expands in Port Harcourt with a New Outlet 🍕

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

 on

Port-Harcourt how una dey? So, your favorite pizza brand and the no 1 pizza maker, Domino’s Pizza just found another home close to you, as they open a new outlet at Plot 300A/C Peter Odili Road.

Take your taste buds on an amazing journey with #DominosPeterOdili as you, your friends and family can now enjoy the truly delicious, cheesy taste of pizzas and experience mind-blowing flavors & varieties that will keep you coming back for more!

In the spirit of celebration, Domino’s Pizza is also offering a fantastic 40% discount on all their delicious Classic Medium Pizzas @N1900 from now till Nov 29th, valid only at Peter Odili Port Harcourt store. 

Don’t miss it! You can also order for delivery HERE or download their app and get your hot pizzas delivered to you in 25Mins. ZERO CONTACT!

So if you are ever in the mood for something hot, delicious, and cheesy, the new Domino’s outlet should be your next stop.

Be one of the first to enjoy the goodies this store has to offer.

Make sure you follow them on @Dominosng on Instagram to never miss out on even more amazing discounts, deals, and giveaways!

The doors are now wide open for all!

#StaySafe #DominosPeterOdili #25MinsDelivery

