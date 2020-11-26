Connect with us

Promotions

Old Mutual Amazing Voices is here! This Season's Winner will be going home with a whooping sum of $100,000

Events Promotions

Okonjo-Iweala, Yesufu, SERAP, EWEI, Child Shield Initiative, Africa Clean up Initiative; Lead Winners at CSR-in-Action’s CAHR Awards

Promotions

Visa Report highlights the Importance of eCommerce for Revenue Growth during the Festive Season

Promotions

The New Geely Emgrand X7 Sport has an amazing Design that portrays Power & Reliability

Events Promotions

When Stephanie Linus, RMD, Dakore Akande-Egbuson, Juliet Ibrahim graced the Launch of GAC's GA4 & GS3 Cars | See Photos

Promotions

GetFit offers a Reliable Means of Losing Belly Fat + Incredible Deals in their Black Friday Sales | November 26th-27th

Promotions

Stanford Alumnus, Michael Adesanya is set to release his Debut Memoir, “Adéwálé: My Mother’s Son” on December 10th

Promotions

Hope PSBank unveils to deliver Financial Services to Customers with Convenience & Unhindered Access

Promotions

Buifabrics represents Fashion as Bold, Sophisticated, and Stylish- Check this out!

Events Promotions

YPONLINE (Film and Tv) : Here’s a Chance to get Mentored by an Industry Leader | Nov 28th

Promotions

Old Mutual Amazing Voices is here! This Season’s Winner will be going home with a whooping sum of $100,000

BellaNaija.com

Published

46 mins ago

 on

The time is now to find the best voices in Africa. Online entries to Old Mutual Amazing Voices Season 2 opened on October 28th, 2020 with a grand prize of US$100,000 up for grabs.

This Pan-African acapella singing competition is searching for talented unsigned singing groups from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Zimbabwe, and South Africa. Groups of four, six, and eight who sing Gospel, Pop, or RnB are encouraged to enter the competition and submit a two-minute audition video HERE before November 26th, 2020. 

Entrants will have their video submissions reviewed by a team of experienced talent selectors. The groups selected to go forward to the next round in the competition will be invited to attend closed auditions in Lagos in November. 

Two groups will then be given the opportunity to represent Nigeria at the elimination phase held in South Africa. Leading to the exciting finale, the elimination process will result in just three groups fighting it out in the ultimate “sing-off”. 

The public is encouraged to vote for their favorite group to give them a chance to win the grand prize and title of Season 2 Old Mutual Amazing Voices winners.

We love the fact that this sponsorship discovers and develops young people with great talent. Old Mutual has been championing mutually positive futures for 175 years and we are grateful that we can enable them to achieve and share their exceptional best. It’s a great privilege. There is no greater time than now to focus on what really matters, your passion,” says Alero Ladipo, Executive Head, Marketing, and Customer Experience at Old Mutual Nigeria

All the talent, drama, and suspense will be captured in a television series that will be aired across various DStv channels from March 2021. 

Based on feedback from the 2019 finalists, the next crop of talented contenders are in for a life-changing experience. Since returning to Kenya, Wanavokali has been working hard on their debut album. They are excited about the doors and opportunities that have opened for them.

We are busy recording demos for the new album and focused on getting the album out into the world early next year!” says Ythera Chege, group leader of Wanavokali, winners of the first season of Old Mutual Amazing Voices.

Apart from being a musical growth experience, she says Amazing Voices taught them some great life skills, including how to manage their finances responsibly in the challenging music business

“The financial education we received from Old Mutual at the AMPD Studios in Johannesburg really helped us to manage our winnings wisely and instilled in us the essential habits of saving and planning,” explains Chege.

Wangi Mba-Uzoukwu, Channel Director of Africa Magic – DSTV Nigeria, adds: “After a successful first season of Old Mutual Amazing Voices on Africa Magic here in Nigeria, we are delighted to bring to our viewers another relevant, aspirational and entertaining season of the show

This exciting Pan-African singing competition not only builds ties across the continent but also gives our talented musical groups an opportunity to showcase their skills to a wide audience, receive mentorship from some of the best artists on the continent and of course stand a chance to win USD$100,000,” she says.

 

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–—-Sponsored Content.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Is Castration the Right Punishment for Rapists?

Biodun Da-Silva: How to Find Peace in a Chaotic World

Wunmi Adelusi: 10 Career Lessons From 2020

#BellaNaijaWCW Simi Olusola is Tackling Inequality in Nigeria with Aspilos Foundation

BN Book Review: From Clueless to Success by Adedoyin Jaiyesimi | Review by Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya
Advertisement
css.php