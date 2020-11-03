Celebration Galore as La Casera Company bags Multiple Awards at the 2020 Marketing Edge Awards

It was indeed a night of glitz and glamour for major stakeholders in the Nigerian marketing industry when Marketing Edge rolled out the red carpet to celebrate innovation and creativity among outstanding brands and personalities in the country.

The ceremony which took place recently, saw Smoov Chapman and Bold Franchise emerging as the biggest winners of the year.

SMOOV CHAPMAN clinched the award for The Outstanding CSD Brand of the Year 2019, while BOLD won the Award for the Outstanding Product Launch of the Year (CSD) respectively. In addition to the awards, Group Marketing Director, Jotna Nigeria Limited, Emmanuel Agu clinched the Award for the Most Outstanding Marketing Personality of the Year.

Commenting on the award, Managing Director, The La Casera Company, Chinedum Okereke, thanked Marketing Edge for the recognition. “We are delighted with these awards. The La Casera Company always strives to offer the best product and brand experiences to its consumers and it is very exciting to be recognized for it by marketing professionals. We would also like to thank our loyal consumers for their continued support”.

Also speaking, Group Marketing Director, Jotna Nigeria Limited, Emmanuel Agu said, “I am excited to receive this award as the Most Outstanding Marketing Personality of the Year. it was indeed a great honor. I am dedicating this award to the entire marketing team, this goes on to emphasize that the work the entire team puts into our marketing campaigns does not go unnoticed” he said.

The La Casera Company is home to iconic brands such as La Casera Apple drink, Smoov Chapman, Nirvana range of products, and variants from the Bold Franchise.







