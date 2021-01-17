New Video: Loofy – Pepe

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

 on

Sensational versatile artiste, Loofy is out with the official music video for “Pepe.’’

The smash groovy Afrobeats single is off his upcoming much-anticipated EP, “7.83“. Directed by Nirvana, the ultra-colourful visual embodies a theme that screams saucy just like the title “Pepe.”

Poised to become a mainstream sensation and a regular chart-topper, Loofy is almost done with his six-track EP, which is slated to be released later in January.

The UK based artist who is currently in Ghana exploring musically is also putting finishing touches to his EP, has hinted at working with a few of the household showbiz names including Medikal, Joey B, Kelvin Boy, Kwesi Arthur and also looks forward to a dream collabo with heavyweights like Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

Watch the video below:

