Here’s how to register your Child for the MTN mPulse Spelling Bee Competition + Great Prizes to be Won

Are you a parent or guardian with children from 9 to 15 years? If yes, this post is for you! This is the right piece of information to propel your child to the future you have always envisioned by registering them for this year’s virtual edition of the mPulse Spelling Bee Competition.

Science has proven that spelling-bee competitions improve the language skills of children in a fun manner. It also helps in the development of the required skills a child needs to thrive such as public-speaking skills, self, and mental development. Well, while I know you want your child to benefit from the mental advantages of this competition, I am definitely sure you also want to know what prizes are up for grabs!

  The mPulse competition has got you covered with prizes for the top 20 participants. These include scholarship grants worth 5 million naira, laptops, smartphones, and goody bags. Also, the African expression that claims teachers’ rewards is in heaven does not fully apply here because teachers and schools of winning participants will be rewarded with cash prizes and ICT educational-enhancing materials.

So, what are you waiting for, people? Pick up that phone now to register your child on www.mtnonline.com/mpulse today.

Registration continues till November 15th, 2020.

