The US Consulate in Partnership with Ascend Studios Foundation empowers Female Entrepreneurs through the AWE 2020 Forum

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The U.S. Consulate General in partnership with Ascend Studios Foundation has announced a call for applications from motivated and self-driven female entrepreneurs across southern Nigeria to apply for the 2020 Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE).

In its second year, the AWE is a component of the White House Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative and a State Department-led initiative designed to empower women worldwide to fulfill their economic potential, thereby creating conditions for increased stability, security, and prosperity for all.

With a combination of virtual and in-house training activities, the program is scheduled to kick off in November 2020 and will intensively train 120 successful applicants on entrepreneurial and practical skills needed to create and run successful and sustainable businesses. Leading local business leaders will help facilitate the workshops.
In addition, participants will receive access to DreamBuilder, a blended business-training course developed through a partnership between Arizona State University’s Thunderbird School of Global Management and global copper mining company Freeport-McMoRan.

Interested female entrepreneurs can apply HERE.

 Applications close November 8, 2020.

 

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content.

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

