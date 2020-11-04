The Annual Dubai Fitness Challenge is Back & this Time, You can take Part from Anywhere | October 30th-November 28th

The Government of Dubai has announced the return of its annual Dubai Fitness Challenge. This 4th edition which commenced from October 30th to November 28th, 2020 will feature flagship programs- virtual and physical-, focused on energizing the city, its residents, and visitors.

This year’s edition presents more flexibility and convenience, enabling every individual to participate and stay connected from anywhere; whether at home or in safe, socially distanced settings. The action-packed calendar also provides an array of easily accessible fitness and wellness activities and a robust timeline of virtual sessions.

The announcement was made in a virtual press conference led by His Excellency Saeed Hareb, General Secretary of Dubai Sports Council (DSC), and Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) delivering on the promise to encourage all-inclusive participation.

Speaking at the press gathering, His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, said: “I would like to extend my gratitude and thanks to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, for his visionary leadership, and for launching and sponsoring this pioneering initiative, which has become one of the most anticipated events on our calendar”.

“I would like to congratulate all the members of the community on the launch of the 4th edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge 30×30, which provides a model for a healthy and happy lifestyle. We are fortunate that our wise leadership encourages us to make sport and physical activity a part of our daily lifestyle” he added.

In a bid to removing barriers, the challenge will feature three dedicated Fitness Villages, ten community-centric Fitness Hubs, more than 200 virtual sessions, and over 2,000 classes taking place across 150 locations throughout the month including the biggest citywide fun run with Dubai Run.

Taking full cognizance of the pandemic, public health and safety will remain paramount throughout the Challenge, with all physical events strictly following Dubai government guidelines, including social distancing guidelines, safety precautions, and hygiene and sanitization requirements.

Since its inception in 2017, the citywide fitness movement has been instrumental in strengthening and empowering the spirit of the Dubai community. This edition is an open call for all to embrace an active lifestyle that best fits their unique preferences – regardless of age, ability, interest, fitness level.

Prior booking is essential for all events on www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com

