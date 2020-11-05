Food Critic Live is offering free Booths to Vendors at the Chow Black Online Food and Drinks Fair | November 25th-27th

Register for a free booth at the forthcoming Chow Black Online Food and Drinks Fair. Scheduled to hold from November 25th-27th 2020 at FoodCriticLive.com from 9 am-8 pm daily. They are inviting all Food and Drinks vendors based in Lagos to be a part of history.

Get ready for a jaw-dropping experience brought to you by Food Critic Live. Food Critic Live is the pioneer of the Online Food and Drinks Fair in Nigeria. The Online Fair is a hassle-free journey into the world of all things food and drinks at the click of a button.

Food Critic Live, the Food Critic and Food Events Company is where your appetite for adventurous eating will be born. Join them to showcase great food, drinks, the latest trends, products, creations, and innovations in the food and drink industry.

To register for a free booth, visit the WEBSITE.

For Sponsorship enquires and more information please contact [email protected]

