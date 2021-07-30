5 Refreshing Frozen Drinks to Cool You Down this Season – Thanks Food Critic Live

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hi BNers!

Food Critic Live is a new column on www.bellanaijastyle.com where your appetite for adventurous eating will be born. One fork after another, we bring you adventures and new discoveries in all things food and drink. As well as the best kitchen tips, tricks, and hacks – from one foodie to another!

July rang the bells of the summer holidays and we’re here for it. We may not all be so lucky to travel this summer and that’s ok. Win or lose, the important thing is to enjoy yourself and we’ve got you covered.

Memories—like sweet dreams—are made of this; a good cocktail.  And that BNers, is what Food Critic Live served this month. There’s something undeniably satisfying about a frozen cocktail. From the way it looks to the way it tastes, nothing feels better than this.

Here are 5 refreshingly good frozen drinks you can make at home this holiday!

1: Whipped Frozen Lemonade

Photo by Mgg Vitchakorn on Unsplash

The official drink for Summer 2021 is Whipped Frozen Lemonade. That’s right. Lemonade has been revamped and you just have to get your hands on this. A refreshing treat that is easy to make and one you’ll love for days. It combines the tang of freshly squeezed lemon juice with the creaminess of a milkshake.

Read more

2. Pineapple Coconut Cocktail

Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash

This frozen pineapple cocktail recipe is everything and more. Just when you thought pineapple couldn’t get any better, here comes the fireworks. Pineapple and coconut are a match made in heaven. It’s the perfect balance of juicy pineapple with the cream of coconut milk that gives you that vacation feeling with every sip.

Read more

3. Champagne & Peach Cocktail

Photo by Christine Trant on Unsplash

Bring summer fun to your home. Whether you’re hosting friends or having some well-deserved ‘me time’, this cocktail is it. The bad boy of all champagne cocktails combines the tropical fruity flavor of juicy peaches, with the smooth and rich taste of champagne. It takes only 5 minutes to make and here’s how to get it done.

Read more

4. Oreo Milkshake

Photo by Pranav Kumar Jain on Unsplash

Trust us when we say; an Oreo a day keeps the blues away. No matter the time of day, you can always trust the taste of these yummy cookies to give you a splash of happiness. Welcome to the good life, the one filled with yummy goodness like a boozy Oreo milkshake. This oh-so-good treat is quick and easy to make. There is nothing better than indulging in the perfect blend of booze and ice cream.

Read more

5. Strawberry Daiquiri

Photo by Jens Theeß on Unsplash

I’m always amazed at how a strawberry daiquiri is served. The slushy goodness is piled up high in a glass that can barely contain it. Crimson red beauty. It’s one of the few drinks you’ll order that gives you value for money. However, there’s nothing better than being able to make one for yourself these days. In addition to making you the ultimate host, the ingredients are budget-friendly.

Read more

