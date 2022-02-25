The Food Critic Live: 4 Must-Try Tips For The Month of Love

Hi BNers!

Food Critic Live is a new column on www.bellanaijastyle.com where your appetite for adventurous eating will be born. One fork after another, we bring you adventures and discoveries in all things food and drink. Also, the best kitchen hacks, tricks, and tips – from one foodie to another!

February just rang the bells of love, and we are here for it. We may not be so lucky to have a partner, but that is okay. Win or lose, the important thing is to enjoy yourself, and we’ve got you covered.

Memories—like sweet dreams—are made of a good cocktail, self-love and a smooth sailing first date. And that, BNers, is what Food Critic Live served this month.

Here are four ways to enjoy the season, not only for this month but for years to come!



1: 5 Romantic Red Cocktails for Valentine’s Day

The official drinks for Val’s day are red cocktails. The eye-catching vibrant colour adds a flare to the occasion. Step out of the box and stay away from the same old Strawberry daiquiri, Chapman or Cosmopolitan. Now is the time to try something new.

2: Yummy Goodies For a Solo Valentine’s Day Celebration

It’s one thing to have someone to spend Valentine’s Day with, and another thing if you are alone. Love does not have to be complicated. Before you can love someone, you must first love yourself.

There is no better way to show yourself self-love than to indulge in a delicious meal. After all, Valentine’s Day is not just for couples. It is a day of love. With a bite and a sip of these five yummy goodies, you will begin the journey to a “self-love” Valentine’s in no time.

3: Eating Out On a First Date (Part 1)

A first date can be nerve-racking. You are excited and curious at the same time. You have got to look your best and put in so much effort to get dressed. Are you wondering how the date—lunch or dinner—will unfold? Whilst there is no guarantee it will be time well spent, there are a few things you should not do.

4: Eating Out On a First Date (Part 2)

An unforgettable first date starts with knowing the golden rules for dining at a restaurant. The first part of our guide shared four essential things to keep in mind when you go out. Here’s the concluding part of the ultimate guide to eating out on a first date.

