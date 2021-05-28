Food Critic Live: Every Kitchen Needs these 4 Basic Tools

Hi BNers! Food Critic Live is a new column on www.bellanaijastyle.com where your appetite for adventurous eating will be born. One fork after another, we bring you adventures and new discoveries in all things food and drink. As well as the best kitchen tips, tricks, and hacks – from one foodie to another!

This month, the Food Critic Live team went into the kitchen and shared their kitchen must-haves. As we all know, the kitchen in every home is the center of the universe. This important room is the heart of the home, the wonderland of food, the creation of yummy goodness, and a happy place. Modern or old-fashioned, small or big, filled with gadgets or basic utensils; this is where the magic happens.

We may not all get to cook in a five-star kitchen. However, you can come close to having a five-star experience from discovering the hidden talents of kitchen tools. It’s surprising to know how much more can be done with some tools. And surprising to know how much money could be saved from not having to buy gadgets that will give the same results.

Below is a round-up of the top 4 kitchen tools that are absolutely necessary for your kitchen.

1: Kitchen Shears

Kitchen shears are one of the most important and yet underutilized tools in the kitchen. It can be used to cut, trim, chop and debone but did you know it can be used to open and crack? Yes, it’s true, we’re not referring to the obvious. Kitchen Shears can be used to open the crown of the bottle (bottle caps) and to crack or smash open nuts.

2: The Spaghetti Spoon

How do you like your spaghetti? Stir-fried with vegetables? With meatballs in a tomato sauce? Spaghetti bolognese? Or spaghetti Jollof? Whichever one you prefer, it’s most likely the spaghetti spoon was one of the tools used in making the dish.

The spaghetti spoon, officially known as the spaghetti server is a staple tool in almost every kitchen. Definitely a must-have for every spaghetti lover.

3: Egg Cutter

An egg cutter is a very simple tool to use. It’s a lot stronger than it looks. The wires are made from sharpened stainless steel. This means you can do more with it—slice, cut, or dice. The perfect tool to get even slices of a certain food, fruits, and vegetables. A must-have tool to take Food plating to another level.