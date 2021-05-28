Connect with us

Food Critic Live: Every Kitchen Needs these 4 Basic Tools

Amanda Iheme highlights the Importance of Therapy in the Latest Episode of Our Tweet Chat | #BNAsksAmanda

Takeaways from MANI's Twitter Spaces Discussion on "Nigeria's Lunacy Act"

You've Got to Add Sisi Jemimah's Asun Fried Rice to Your Meal Plan

“The State of Mental Health in Nigeria” from the Point of view of a Psychotherapist | #BNAsksDrWande

Let Chef Chi Show You How to Make Chicken Pasta in Tomato Sauce

Let Sisi Yemmie Show You How to Make Pounded Yam without 'Pounding'

Chicken, Fish, Beef & Vegetarian—4 Irresistible Pasta Recipes from Sisi Yemmie to Try this Week

A Trip to Senegal! Find out what Abimbola Craig got up to in New Vlog

Adanna & David walk us through the process of decorating their baby's room

Published

22 hours ago

Hi BNers! Food Critic Live is a new column on www.bellanaijastyle.com where your appetite for adventurous eating will be born. One fork after another, we bring you adventures and new discoveries in all things food and drink. As well as the best kitchen tips, tricks, and hacks – from one foodie to another!

 

This month, the Food Critic Live team went into the kitchen and shared their kitchen must-haves. As we all know, the kitchen in every home is the center of the universe. This important room is the heart of the home, the wonderland of food, the creation of yummy goodness, and a happy place. Modern or old-fashioned, small or big, filled with gadgets or basic utensils; this is where the magic happens.

We may not all get to cook in a five-star kitchen. However, you can come close to having a five-star experience from discovering the hidden talents of kitchen tools. It’s surprising to know how much more can be done with some tools. And surprising to know how much money could be saved from not having to buy gadgets that will give the same results.

Below is a round-up of the top 4 kitchen tools that are absolutely necessary for your kitchen.

1: Kitchen Shears

Photo by Raphiell Alfaridzy on Unsplash

Kitchen shears are one of the most important and yet underutilized tools in the kitchen. It can be used to cut, trim, chop and debone but did you know it can be used to open and crack? Yes, it’s true, we’re not referring to the obvious. Kitchen Shears can be used to open the crown of the bottle (bottle caps) and to crack or smash open nuts.

2: The Spaghetti Spoon

Photo by LikeMeat on Unsplash

How do you like your spaghetti? Stir-fried with vegetables? With meatballs in a tomato sauce? Spaghetti bolognese? Or spaghetti Jollof? Whichever one you prefer, it’s most likely the spaghetti spoon was one of the tools used in making the dish.

The spaghetti spoon, officially known as the spaghetti server is a staple tool in almost every kitchen. Definitely a must-have for every spaghetti lover.

3: Egg Cutter

Photo by Quino Al on Unsplash

An egg cutter is a very simple tool to use. It’s a lot stronger than it looks. The wires are made from sharpened stainless steel. This means you can do more with it—slice, cut, or dice. The perfect tool to get even slices of a certain food, fruits, and vegetables. A must-have tool to take Food plating to another level.

4: Chopping Board

Photo by Agto Nugroho on Unsplash

Chopped. Almost everything gets chopped or cut before it’s cooked. The chopping board is one of the most important tools in the kitchen. You could say it’s the centre of the universe when it comes to kitchen tools. A chopping board is designed to take the beating, prepare food and provide a safe place to work or cut food.

The cutout space at the top of the chopping board is not only designed to be a handle. It’s created to help neatly slide vegetables into a bowl.

