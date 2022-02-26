Connect with us

Living Scoop

Ronke Raji debuts New Podcast "If We Are Being Real" | Listen to Episode 1

Living

The Food Critic Live: 4 Must-Try Tips For The Month of Love

BN TV Living

This Ify's Kitchen Recipe for Instant Noodles is a Game Changer

BN TV Living

Sisi Yemmie Gets Ready to Welcome Baby 3 | Watch "Sisi Weekly"

Features Living

E.B. Ayo: The Gẹ̀lẹ̀dẹ́ Historical Role in Encouraging a Pro-Women Society

BN TV Living Relationships

"Is 50/50 in a relationship realistic?" - Watch "Naija Girls Dish" with Dolapo & Diana

BN TV Living

Sisi Yemmie's Guide on How to Plan a Baby Shower

Living News

This Study says Tanzania, Kenya & The Comoros Are Among the World's 10 Most Naturally Beautiful Countries

BN TV Living

If You Love Yam, This Pottage & Peppered Fish Recipe Is A Must-Try!

BN TV Living

Ify's Kitchen's Garden Egg Sauce May Be The Best You’ve Ever Had

Living

Ronke Raji debuts New Podcast “If We Are Being Real” | Listen to Episode 1

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Lifestyle and beauty vlogger, Ronke Raji debuts a new podcast titled “If We Are Being Real“. It’s a mental health/self-development podcast unpacking all the real aspects of life.

Introducing the podcast on her blog, she writes;

I’m a strong believer in alignment, and my original release date for this mental health podcast was February 14th. However, the perfectionist in me kept working on the project, just as I have for almost a whole year. Coincidentally, I decided to release it today which happens to be February 2nd (2/22/22). When I investigated the importance of this day, I realized it signified the start of a new beginning. 222 is a number that is thought to represent the state of perfect balance. According to Carl Jung (a Swiss psychiatrist), it is the union of masculine and feminine principles. The meeting place between the conscious and subconscious mind. This podcast is a passion project, which means my heart and soul goes into this.

Read more about the podcast here.

In this first episode, Ronke Raji discusses some uncommon ways social media may affect one’s mental health. As a social media influencer/content creator this was the perfect first topic. She says, “Social media is such a HUGE part of our lives now, so if we’re being real, let’s talk about it”.

Listen to the podcast below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Dennis Isong: 7 Real Estate Investment Tips for Beginners

Ufuoma Uvomata: Don’t Snooze On the Benefits of Good Sleep

Unfettered with Adebayo Adeleke: Remaining Mentally Sane in a Chaotic World

Titilayo Olurin: Are Your Unannounced Visits Anything More Than An Inconvenience?

Innovators like Nelson Boateng are making a difference in the fight against environmental degradation
css.php