Connect with us

Events

Nigerians & Fitness enthusiasts participate Virtually in the Annual #30Days Dubai Fitness Challenge

Events Inspired

Her Network is Celebrating 12 Outstanding Women in their 4th Annual 'Woman of the Year' Awards

Events Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Every Look From "Omo Ghetto (The Saga)" Premiere Worth Seeing

Events

PayPorte is hosting “No More Parties” on the Beach at Moist Beach Club, VI | December 21st

Events Promotions

Malta Guinness brought the much-needed Refreshment to the Lagos Ofada Rice Day & the Mocktails were First on the List

Events Promotions

Dignitaries, Top Celebrities, Influencers attend the Launch of Ultra-modern Store Freshforte

Events

V bank partners with Thought Pyramid to bring Ajorin Dancemetalphor Art Exhibition

Events

So Fresh entertained Kate Henshaw, Busola Dakolo, Bunmi George, Diran Olajoyegbe and a Host of Customers as they Celebrated their 10th Year Anniversary

Events

The Exclusive Launch Party of ‘The Classroom by Ultimus’ was outright Amazing

Events

Corporate Wellness Consulting announces #AloneTogether - a Weekend of Mindful Conversations & Wholesome Experiences | December 18th-19th

Events

Nigerians & Fitness enthusiasts participate Virtually in the Annual #30Days Dubai Fitness Challenge

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Following the commencement of the annual #30 days Dubai fitness challenge, Nigerians and fitness enthusiasts alike have endorsed the citywide celebration of the fitness and wellness movement by participating virtually from Nigeria.

The Dubai fitness challenge 2020 which is aimed at energizing the city, its residents, and visitors, kicked off from October 30 to November 28, 2020, featuring flagship programs- virtual and physical. The packed calendar of free fitness events comprised of easily accessible sports activities and a robust timeline of virtual sessions.

Delivering on its promise to ensure all-inclusive participation, the government of Dubai gifted individuals across Nigeria sports boxes that contained (Yoga mats, skipping ropes, resistance bands, etc.)- to encourage mass participation virtually. Some of the recipients and participants include; Fashion and lifestyle editor- Simi Esiri, fitness expert-Maje Ayida, Actor & Fitness enthusiast- Jima James Chu, Dancer- Bunmi Olunloyo, Fitness enthusiast- Ify Anadu amongst others.

The nature of this year’s edition presented room for flexibility and convenience and also recognized the importance of fostering a virtual support network to encourage the whole city to keep moving wherever they are, whenever they can. This opened up the challenge for every individual to participate and stay connected from anywhere; whether at home or in safe, socially distanced settings.

The fitness challenge also presented a one-stop destination content hub with an elevated focus on at-home sessions, allowing participants to unlock a wide range of premium fitness content for all ages and abilities and access trusted information to craft their individualized fitness program.

The hub which was made available on the official DFC website also provided easy access to DFC events and sessions, ensuring seamless digital integration for participants to navigate their personal fitness journeys both during the challenge and beyond. 

 

————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: In this Isolated River

BN2020Epilogues: Ogechi is Acknowledging Every Little Blessing of the Year

Temi Olajide: How to Help your Kids Stop Fighting & Get Along Better

Fadeke Balogun: Top 10 Books Every Nigerian Needs to Read Before they Turn 18

BN2020Epilogues: Sholz Had a Good 2020 & is Hopeful that 2021 will be Better
Advertisement
css.php