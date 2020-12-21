Nigerians & Fitness enthusiasts participate Virtually in the Annual #30Days Dubai Fitness Challenge

Following the commencement of the annual #30 days Dubai fitness challenge, Nigerians and fitness enthusiasts alike have endorsed the citywide celebration of the fitness and wellness movement by participating virtually from Nigeria.

The Dubai fitness challenge 2020 which is aimed at energizing the city, its residents, and visitors, kicked off from October 30 to November 28, 2020, featuring flagship programs- virtual and physical. The packed calendar of free fitness events comprised of easily accessible sports activities and a robust timeline of virtual sessions.

Delivering on its promise to ensure all-inclusive participation, the government of Dubai gifted individuals across Nigeria sports boxes that contained (Yoga mats, skipping ropes, resistance bands, etc.)- to encourage mass participation virtually. Some of the recipients and participants include; Fashion and lifestyle editor- Simi Esiri, fitness expert-Maje Ayida, Actor & Fitness enthusiast- Jima James Chu, Dancer- Bunmi Olunloyo, Fitness enthusiast- Ify Anadu amongst others.

The nature of this year’s edition presented room for flexibility and convenience and also recognized the importance of fostering a virtual support network to encourage the whole city to keep moving wherever they are, whenever they can. This opened up the challenge for every individual to participate and stay connected from anywhere; whether at home or in safe, socially distanced settings.

The fitness challenge also presented a one-stop destination content hub with an elevated focus on at-home sessions, allowing participants to unlock a wide range of premium fitness content for all ages and abilities and access trusted information to craft their individualized fitness program.

The hub which was made available on the official DFC website also provided easy access to DFC events and sessions, ensuring seamless digital integration for participants to navigate their personal fitness journeys both during the challenge and beyond.

