Every Look From "Omo Ghetto (The Saga)" Premiere Worth Seeing

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Over the weekend, some of our favourite Nigerian celebrities gathered at Ebonylife Place, Victoria Island for the premiere of Funke Akindele-Bello and JJC Skillz‘ first directorial collaboration, “Omo Ghetto (The Saga)”.

The movie follows the life of Lefty (Funke Akindele-Bello) and her friends, Chummy Choko (Chioma Akpotha), Busty (Eniola Badmus), Nikky (Bimbo Thomas) in Askamaya Ghetto.

You can take Lefty out of the ghetto but can you take the ghetto out of her?

With a “Ghetto, Fabulous and Colourful” dress code, here’s how some of your fave stars showed up!

Check on it!

