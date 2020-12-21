Connect with us

Latasha Ngwube Appointed As First Editor-in-Chief of THEWILL Nigeria's DownTown Magazine Supplement

Latasha Ngwube Appointed As First Editor-in-Chief of THEWILL Nigeria’s DownTown Magazine Supplement

BellaNaija Style

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Digitally native Nigerian newspaper publisher TheWill  is making its foray into print and has officially named Latasha Ngwube editor in chief of the lifestyle supplement of the newspaper, DownTown magazine, overseeing content strategy, look and feel and guidelines across the insert’s print and digital platforms. 

“I’m truly excited to execute the vision of my publisher and steer the DownTown supplement to great heights” Ngwube says. “I am thrilled to be entrusted with moving this legacy brand into a new era—one that is bright and inclusive, and will celebrate best-in-class, style and culture on every platform—to be part of the big picture and future vision of the brand is really an incredible privilege. I can’t wait to begin!.”

Founder of the body positivity platform and movement About That Curvy Life, Ngwube was most recently contributing editor at Vanguard Allure, where she penned a weekly column and was previously editor-in-chief at Pride Magazine Nigeria,  a Nigerian spinoff of one of Europe’s largest lifestyle glossies for women of colour. 

Latasha is part of the fabric of Nigerian fashion and has been instrumental in shaping the body positivity narrative so it felt natural to look at how she can further use her breadth of industry experience and bring her creative verve to our brand,” said TheWill Nigeria’s publisher, Austyn Ogannah.

This role marks a homecoming to print for Latasha, who started her career at ThisDay Style. In addition to working with top fashion publications, Ngwube is a personality and influencer in her own right and has styled and fronted campaigns for fashion and beauty brands, including My Q Lady, Hair by Ugo, Megagrowth Nigeria  and more. 

We can’t wait to see the next issue!

The preview issue of DownTown Magazine featured newlyweds Seun and Yeide Kuti on the cover.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

