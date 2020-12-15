Connect with us

Power Couple Seun & Yeide Kuti Cover The Will Downtown Magazine's Latest Issue

Power Couple Seun & Yeide Kuti Cover The Will Downtown Magazine’s Latest Issue

Seun and Yeide Kuti grace the cover of TheWill Downtown magazine as they share their 15 Year Newly-wed Romance on the preview edition of the lifestyle insert of The Willng newspaper.

The couple who have been in a relationship for 15 years and have a 7-year-old daughter, Adara, recently tied the knot. In the cover story, they take readers into their world of love, laughter and parenthood.

To paraphrase 2Pac‘s song “Me and My Girlfriend“, all Seun and Yeide have needed in this life of sin for a long time is each other and they finally made it official by tying the knot a month ago.

The stunning exhibition-style cover photos by Rachel Seidu will blow you away.

Here’s a preview of the interview:

Credits:

Cover@bigbirdkuti @chefyeide
Shot by@rachelseidu
Interview, Creative Direction & Styling@latashalagos & @inchisomwetrust
Shoot Assistant@ogala_writes

