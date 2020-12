Debbs Bjuku just shared a cute DIY video teaching us how to make an on-trend ‘padded tee’ look on her Youtube channel.

On her Instagram she shared:

🚨 NEW DIY ALERT 🚨

Hi loves, I turned an oversized men’s shirt into this cute sleeveless padded shirt dress. The tutorial is LIVE on my YouTube channel now. Link in my bio. 😘

Check out the video in full below:

Credits

Photography @kings.shot

