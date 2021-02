Episode 9 of Setwerk’s mini-series “Grow Up or Nuts” has premiered on YouTube.

Reki and Stephan’s relationship is threatened in this week’s episode, titled ‘Mrs. Casanova’

This amazing series was shot by Setwerk Films, starring Sophie Alakija-Rammal, Efe Irele, Okawa Shaznay and many others. Produced by Efe Irele and directed by Jide “J Blaze” Oyegbile.

Watch the new episode below: