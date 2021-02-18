Dolapo Grey’s Fluffy & Spicy Meat Buns Recipe

Dolapo Grey comes through with another recipe vlog on YouTube.

This time she’s showing you how to make soft and fluffy buns filled with delicious meat.

Ingredients

Dough:

Water – 1/2 cup

Yeast – 2 teaspoons

Sugar – 4 tablespoons, use more or less

Egg – 1

Flour – 3 cups, plus more for kneading

Salt – 1 & 1/2 teaspoons

Melted butter – 1/4 cup

Filling:

Cooking oil – 2 tablespoons

Minced beef – 500g

Tomato+Pepper paste – 1 heaping tablespoon

Rosemary – 1 teaspoon

White pepper – 1/2 teaspoon

Curry powder – 1/2 teaspoon

Black pepper – 1/2 teaspoon

Salt – to taste

Mixed bell peppers – 1/2 cup

Flour – 1 heaping tablespoon

Water – 1/2 cup

Topping:

Egg – 1

Sesame seeds – 2 tablespoons

Learn the process below: