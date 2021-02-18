BN TV
Dolapo Grey’s Fluffy & Spicy Meat Buns Recipe
Dolapo Grey comes through with another recipe vlog on YouTube.
This time she’s showing you how to make soft and fluffy buns filled with delicious meat.
Ingredients
Dough:
Water – 1/2 cup
Yeast – 2 teaspoons
Sugar – 4 tablespoons, use more or less
Egg – 1
Flour – 3 cups, plus more for kneading
Salt – 1 & 1/2 teaspoons
Melted butter – 1/4 cup
Filling:
Cooking oil – 2 tablespoons
Minced beef – 500g
Tomato+Pepper paste – 1 heaping tablespoon
Rosemary – 1 teaspoon
White pepper – 1/2 teaspoon
Curry powder – 1/2 teaspoon
Black pepper – 1/2 teaspoon
Salt – to taste
Mixed bell peppers – 1/2 cup
Flour – 1 heaping tablespoon
Water – 1/2 cup
Topping:
Egg – 1
Sesame seeds – 2 tablespoons
Learn the process below: