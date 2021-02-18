Connect with us

BN TV

Dolapo Grey's Fluffy & Spicy Meat Buns Recipe

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Things Take an Interesting Turn Between Tade & Leo in Episode 7 of The Naked Convos' "Little Black Book"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Reki and Stephan's Relationship is Threatened in Episode 9 of "Grow Up or Nuts"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Can Mayowa & Leye Really Move on? Don't Miss the Season Finale (Frenemies) of NdaniTV's "Game On"

BN TV

You Should Watch the First Three Episodes of Koko Kalango's "Colours of Life" Season 2

BN TV News

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala talks about her Appointment as Director-General of the WTO

BN TV

Let Sisi Yemmie Show You How to Make Fluffy Rainbow Pancakes

BN TV

Toke Makinwa is all about the 'Things Life Never Prepares You For' in this Episode of "Toke Moments"

BN TV

Toyosi Etim-Effiong joins The Shady Bunch to discuss 'Cancel Culture' in Episode 10 of “Shade Corner” Season 4

BN TV

Tracee Ellis Ross gets Candid about Fashion & Life as an Entrepreneur in this Episode of "No Filter with Naomi"

BN TV

Dolapo Grey’s Fluffy & Spicy Meat Buns Recipe

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Dolapo Grey comes through with another recipe vlog on YouTube.

This time she’s showing you how to make soft and fluffy buns filled with delicious meat.

Ingredients

Dough:

Water – 1/2 cup
Yeast – 2 teaspoons
Sugar – 4 tablespoons, use more or less
Egg – 1
Flour – 3 cups, plus more for kneading
Salt – 1 & 1/2 teaspoons
Melted butter – 1/4 cup

Filling:

Cooking oil – 2 tablespoons
Minced beef – 500g
Tomato+Pepper paste – 1 heaping tablespoon
Rosemary – 1 teaspoon
White pepper – 1/2 teaspoon
Curry powder – 1/2 teaspoon
Black pepper – 1/2 teaspoon
Salt – to taste
Mixed bell peppers – 1/2 cup
Flour – 1 heaping tablespoon
Water – 1/2 cup

Topping:

Egg – 1
Sesame seeds – 2 tablespoons

Learn the process below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Farida Yahya: 10 Ways to Maximize Grants for your Business

Firecracker Toyeen: My College Park Experience (4)

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Will Little White Lies Take Me to Hell?

BN Prose: Captive by Uzezi Agboge

Fola Daniel Adelesi: These Practical Guides Will Help you Reinvent Yourself
Advertisement
css.php