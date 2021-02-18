Things Take an Interesting Turn Between Tade & Leo in Episode 7 of The Naked Convos’ “Little Black Book”

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Episode 7 of The Naked Convos‘ “Little Black Book” is packed with twists and every scene comes with a new revelation.

On the home front, things have taken a very “sudden” but interesting turn between Tade and Leo while Gladys, on the other hand, takes things to a whole new level. Also, Dami has some shocking news for Tade.

The Belinda Yanga directed series was scripted by Abosi Ogba and Sally Kenneth-Dadzie and produced by Lydia Idakula-Sobogun. It stars Ikechukwu Onunaku (Leo), Teniola Aladese (Tade), Oreka Godis, Anee Icha, Floyd Igbo, Chimela Azurunwa, Kiki Omeli, Jeffrey Kanu, Omoye Uzamere and many more.

Watch the new episode below:

