A First Look at Iyabo Ojo’s Forthcoming Movie “Under The Carpet”

A new movie, “Under The Carpet” is set to premiere on the 7th of March and will be available in cinemas nationwide from the 21st of the same month.

The movie tells an intense story of love, sacrifice, pain, suspense, betrayal and emotion.

“Under The Carpet” is directed by Tope Alake and stars Iyabo Ojo, Femi Jacobs, Deyemi Okanlawon, Tana Adelana, Roxy Antak, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, Tosin Abiola, Moyinoluwa Olutayo and Lydia Lawrence Nze.

Watch the BTS video: