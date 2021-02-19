Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

A First Look at Iyabo Ojo's Forthcoming Movie "Under The Carpet"

BN TV

Catch YouTubers Eric Okafor & Konyinsola Osinubi in the Latest Episode of Ndani TGIF Show

BN TV

How to Make Food Tray for Business, According to Diary of a Kitchen Lover

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Things Take an Interesting Turn Between Tade & Leo in Episode 7 of The Naked Convos' "Little Black Book"

BN TV

Dolapo Grey's Fluffy & Spicy Meat Buns Recipe

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Reki and Stephan's Relationship is Threatened in Episode 9 of "Grow Up or Nuts"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Can Mayowa & Leye Really Move on? Don't Miss the Season Finale (Frenemies) of NdaniTV's "Game On"

BN TV

You Should Watch the First Three Episodes of Koko Kalango's "Colours of Life" Season 2

BN TV News

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala talks about her Appointment as Director-General of the WTO

BN TV

Let Sisi Yemmie Show You How to Make Fluffy Rainbow Pancakes

BN TV

A First Look at Iyabo Ojo’s Forthcoming Movie “Under The Carpet”

Published

2 hours ago

 on

A new movie, “Under The Carpet” is set to premiere on the 7th of March and will be available in cinemas nationwide from the 21st of the same month.

The movie tells an intense story of love, sacrifice, pain, suspense, betrayal and emotion.

“Under The Carpet” is directed by Tope Alake and stars Iyabo Ojo, Femi Jacobs, Deyemi Okanlawon, Tana Adelana, Roxy Antak, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, Tosin Abiola, Moyinoluwa Olutayo and Lydia Lawrence Nze.

Watch the BTS video:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Caleb Okereke: “Sister Rose” is Challenging you to Shun your Respectability Politics

Tolu Falode: Avoid Toxic Relationships Using these Tips

Farida Yahya: 10 Ways to Maximize Grants for your Business

Firecracker Toyeen: My College Park Experience (4)

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Will Little White Lies Take Me to Hell?
Advertisement
css.php