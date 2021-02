Malcolm Nuna presents his much-awaited 17-track debut album titled “Hasta La Vista“.

The 19-year old has thrilled fans since his breakout in 2019 with his first single “Staircase” under the platform of Alkians Entertainment and sparked a frenzy across the Ghanaian music sphere.

“Hasta La Vista” features Hotkid, Phronesis, Larusso, Big Chris, Dead Peepol, Fameye, Tulenkey, Kofi Mole, and Yaw Tog.

Listen to the album below: