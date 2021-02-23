Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Best of Two Worlds Clash in Samuel Olatunji's Forthcoming Movie "Mimi" | Watch the First Teaser

BN TV

A Day in the Life of Tolani Baj - A Photoshoot, New Dog & Furniture Shopping

BN TV Music

AKA talks Pan-Africanism, The power of Collaboration & His Disagreement with Burna Boy on "Afrobeats Podcast"

BN TV

Funmi Iyanda focuses on 'Rediscovering Our African Spirituality' in this Episode of "Public Eye"

Beauty BN TV

Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Nighttime Skincare Routine

BN TV Music

Go Behind the Scenes of Teni's "For You" Video feat. Davido in Episode 9 of "My XXXL Life"

BN TV

It's all about Valentine + Kian's Fifth Birthday for The Adanna & David Family

BN TV

Dimma Umeh's Nigerian Food Mukbang is so Fun to Watch

BN TV

You Should Try The Kitchen Muse's Beef & Potato Hotpot Recipe

BN TV Comedy Scoop

South Africa's Loyiso Gola​ is Coming to Netflix with critically acclaimed "Unlearning"

BN TV

The Best of Two Worlds Clash in Samuel Olatunji’s Forthcoming Movie “Mimi” | Watch the First Teaser

Published

1 min ago

 on

A new movie titled “Mimi” is set to hit the cinemas from the 14th of May and the first teaser is here to keep you anticipating.

The movie is an intense and entertaining drama that tells the tale of how the best of two worlds (the rich and the poor) clash with such strong beauty and ‘hotness’.

“Mimi” was written by Joy Isi-Bewaji and directed by Samuel ‘BigSam’ Olatunji.

The movie stars a host of talented actors like Ireti Doyle, Toyin Abraham, Jide Kosoko, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ufuoma McDermott, Bimbo Akintola, Ali baba, Bianca Ugowanne, Omotunde A. David (Lolo 1), Adedimeji Lateef, Kie Kie, Lizza Jay, Oyetoro Hafiz (Saka), Olaniyi Afonja (Sanyeri), Stephanie Isuma, Timi Agbaje, Moses Akerele,  Oluwatosin Ogunleye 9Bro Bouche), and Oladapo Gbadamosin(Officer Woos).

Watch the first teaser below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

What Can We Do About Inflation in Nigeria?

Michael Aromolaran: “Namaste Wahala” Is Betrayed by Poor Execution

Caleb Okereke: “Sister Rose” is Challenging you to Shun your Respectability Politics

Tolu Falode: Avoid Toxic Relationships Using these Tips

Farida Yahya: 10 Ways to Maximize Grants for your Business
Advertisement
css.php