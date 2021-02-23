The Best of Two Worlds Clash in Samuel Olatunji’s Forthcoming Movie “Mimi” | Watch the First Teaser

A new movie titled “Mimi” is set to hit the cinemas from the 14th of May and the first teaser is here to keep you anticipating.

The movie is an intense and entertaining drama that tells the tale of how the best of two worlds (the rich and the poor) clash with such strong beauty and ‘hotness’.

“Mimi” was written by Joy Isi-Bewaji and directed by Samuel ‘BigSam’ Olatunji.

The movie stars a host of talented actors like Ireti Doyle, Toyin Abraham, Jide Kosoko, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ufuoma McDermott, Bimbo Akintola, Ali baba, Bianca Ugowanne, Omotunde A. David (Lolo 1), Adedimeji Lateef, Kie Kie, Lizza Jay, Oyetoro Hafiz (Saka), Olaniyi Afonja (Sanyeri), Stephanie Isuma, Timi Agbaje, Moses Akerele, Oluwatosin Ogunleye 9Bro Bouche), and Oladapo Gbadamosin(Officer Woos).

Watch the first teaser below: