New Music: Misterkay feat. Kenti & Icontrola – Pressure

Misterkay serves his fans with another masterpiece dubbed “Pressure” featuring Kenti and produced by Icontrolla.

The afro-fusion single with deep-rooted influence from the popular South African “amapiano” genre showcases MisterKay with his unmistakably husky, yet soft vocals, recounting the emotional pressure from a love interest as he takes his listeners on a trip to the land of good music with an urge for more.

Listen to the new track below: