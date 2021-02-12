Connect with us

Music

New Music: Misterkay feat. Kenti & Icontrola - Pressure

Music

New EP: CKay - Boyfriend

Music

New Video: Ajebo Hustlers feat. Omah Lay - Pronto

Music

New EP: Mo Eazy - Love & Vibes

Music

New Music: Ruky Olotu - Voodoo Love

Music

New Video: Headie One feat. Burna Boy - Siberia

Music

New Music: Niniola - Promise

Music

New Music: Chiké feat. Simi - Running (To You)

Music

Stefflon Don features Tiwa Savage & Rema in "Can't Let You Go" Remix | Listen

Music

Ric Hassani drops Two New Singles "Everything" & "Thunder Fire You" off Forthcoming Album “The Prince I Became“

Music

New Music: Misterkay feat. Kenti & Icontrola – Pressure

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Misterkay serves his fans with another masterpiece dubbed “Pressure” featuring Kenti and produced by Icontrolla.

The afro-fusion single with deep-rooted influence from the popular South African “amapiano” genre showcases MisterKay with his unmistakably husky, yet soft vocals, recounting the emotional pressure from a love interest as he takes his listeners on a trip to the land of good music with an urge for more.

Listen to the new track below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Chika Okorafor Aneke: Your Child’s Mental Healthcare Begins with You

Moremi Elekwachi: Why you Should Use Nano Influencers to Market your Products

Jeremiah Ajayi: All you Need to Know about Freelancing as an Undergraduate

Farida Yahya: A Simple Guide to Setting the Right Price for your Products

Firecracker Toyeen: Surefire Tips to Help Kickstart your Writing Journey
Advertisement
css.php