New EP: Mo Eazy – Love & Vibes

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nigerian – British Afrobeat artist Mo Eazy has announced the release of his debut EP named “Love & Vibes“.

On “Love & Vibes,” Mo Eazy delivers a diverse Afrobeats compilation with the laid-back R&B, sensual melodies, dance, pop and Afro sounds. The 6-track EP includes singles like “Love & Vibes,” “Better Love,” “Balance” featuring Mystro, “Redi” with Orezi and previously released singles “Kilogbe” and “More Love“.

All tracks were produced by Twinsbeatz and Prosper Mangoma.

Listen to the EP below:

