Mr Eazi’s Anticipated EP “Something Else” is Finally Here!

After spending most of 2020 building his multi-armed entertainment empire, Mr Eazi follows up his latest single “The Don” with the anticipated “Something Else” EP.

Mr Eazi tells Apple Music:

This project was inspired by Kel P and Killertunes who kept coming to meet me in Accra until I finally started recording. A dramatic opener, “The Don” fuses operatic flair and Afro-trap for a relaxed invitation into his kingdom. I spent the entire year working on building emPawa Africa and morphing into ‘Don Eazi’ the mogul. “Cherry” features Kenya’s Xenia Manasseh, an alumnus of the emPawa talent incubator programme. There’s classic Eazi here, too, with tender Afrobeats moments that work for club nights and family celebrations (“Love for You”), and an ode to long-term relationships that’s reminiscent of vintage Ghanaian highlife sounds (“E Be Mad”).

