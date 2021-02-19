Connect with us

"6th Heaven" – That's the Title of Niniola's Next EP

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Niniola has shared the cover artwork for her forthcoming EP, “6th Heaven“.

Niniola took to her Twitter page, to unveil the EP cover artwork in a 14 seconds video clip. She wrote:

Hey, Guys Here Is The Official Artwork!!! “6th Heaven” The Ep Drops On the 5th of March…Pure R&B Classics Pre-Add, Pre-Save, Pre-Order Starts Tomorrow 19th February…🔥🔥🔥 #NINIOLA”.

The EP houses five R&B tracks which include “The One“, “6th Heaven”, “Promise“, “Baby“, and “Ryde“. This project comes after her 13-track album, “Colours And Sounds“, which was released in 2020, and featured Nonso Amadi, Kenyan Afro-Pop band Sauti Sol, South African singer-songwriter Busiswa, American record producer and rapper Timbaland, British DJ and singer Afro BFemi Kuti, and Sarz.

Photo Credit: officialniniola

BellaNaija

