“6th Heaven” – That’s the Title of Niniola’s Next EP

Niniola has shared the cover artwork for her forthcoming EP, “6th Heaven“.

Niniola took to her Twitter page, to unveil the EP cover artwork in a 14 seconds video clip. She wrote:

Hey, Guys Here Is The Official Artwork!!! “6th Heaven” The Ep Drops On the 5th of March…Pure R&B Classics Pre-Add, Pre-Save, Pre-Order Starts Tomorrow 19th February…🔥🔥🔥 #NINIOLA”.

The EP houses five R&B tracks which include “The One“, “6th Heaven”, “Promise“, “Baby“, and “Ryde“. This project comes after her 13-track album, “Colours And Sounds“, which was released in 2020, and featured Nonso Amadi, Kenyan Afro-Pop band Sauti Sol, South African singer-songwriter Busiswa, American record producer and rapper Timbaland, British DJ and singer Afro B, Femi Kuti, and Sarz.

Photo Credit: officialniniola