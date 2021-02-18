Union Bank & BellaNaijaWeddings Pulled Off #AFreeUnion Proposal for Notey & Chibuzor

Our default mode is def excitement because we love love and everyday, there’s a beautiful love story out there. But this time, it’s different. Our excitement is a hundred notches higher! Yes, it’s all because of the the BellaNaija Weddings x Union Bank #AFreeUnion collaboration. For the past two weeks, we had talked about how one couple gets a totally free surprise proposal, and another, an all-expense-paid wedding! 🤭

Now, Notey Akpotive and Chibuzor Obiora are a step closer to the big “I do”, courtesy of Union Bank and BellaNaija Weddings. Our lucky winner, Chibuzor proposed to the love of his life Notey and she said yes! It was all shades of beautiful. The ambience and music, the entire set up, one word to describe it all would be – perfect! Let’s tell you how it all played out.

All Notey knew, was that they were attending a family function. So, of course, she dressed up all nice and lovely and they were ready to go. Then they got on a ferry ride to the beautiful and serene private beach – Sencillo Lagos. Of course, it gets suspicious.

Why are they going to a private resort? After all, Chibuzor had said it was a family function and he certainly didn’t mention that it was happening on a beach. Then as they stepped in, it dawned on her. Notey was getting the surprise of her life! The private beach had been rented out just for this special moment. With flowers all around, a beautiful view ahead and a quartet serenading her on one side, Chibuzor went on one knee and popped the question. Without hesitation, it was a resounding Yes! Notey was all smiles as she was absolutely surprised. The look on her face was simply priceless. We enjoyed every single moment of this day and certainly wish the couple a lifetime of love and happiness.

Now, We’ve got all the photos for you to experience the moments like we did. Keep scrolling to enjoy every bit of it. We’ve also got their love story. Just continue scrolling! 😉

Okay, let’s take you to the very beginning – their love story!

How we met

By the groom-to-be, Chibuzor:

Notey and I met on a @socialprefect tour to Oke-ado mountain & IITA in August of 2017. There were about 20 people on the trip & I planned to relax and be quiet on this trip. But this lady was sitting behind me on the bus who when I was introducing myself to the group reached from behind to touch my hair (in what I now believe was a caress). Omo, I knew that was a green light oh. However, through most of the 2-day trip, Notey was fronting for me oh. Until the trip back to Lagos. I swapped seats and went to the back to sit with her and we talked nonstop, all the way to Lagos. We went on a date the next week. Before the end of the month, I asked Notey to be my girlfriend. We’ve been through a lot together- dating long distance, learning each other’s communication and love language style but I’ve always known from the beginning that Notey is my soulmate. I can’t wait to marry her!

The moment Chibuzor walked in with the love of his life. The look on her face says it all 😉

See the highlights of the day below:

Credits

Couple: @notiacs | @nbyodai

Partners: @Bellanaijaweddings | @unionbankng

Music: @stringtribe

Location: @sencillolagos

Decor: @eventsbyclaud

Ring: @bozdiamonds

Coordinator: @viebyneni

Videography: @tariebi.joel.visuals

Photography: @3118studios |@mamahstudios