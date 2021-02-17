AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 371

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
How To Submit:
Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.
Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.
– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.
Here are a few styles we love.
Enjoy!
Dress @chic_byveekeejames Photography @officialphotofreak Fabric @bryrubyfabrics Accessories @cherrysclassic Gele @adufegele Makeup @layefabeauty
@tekla_official
Dress : @flaunta_designs
Photography by @chocolate_shot_it
Dress: @zemphanie
Dress @houseofsolange
Makeup @kim_beautystudio
Gele @gele_by_segunlagos
Dress: @ehi.ehii
Shot @chocolate_shot_it
@omoteniola____
Dress: @neeorlarneedles
@am_vikkii
Outfit @honeemadecouture
Outfit: @lifenhopeclothings
Autogele: @ftee_jmakeover
Makeup: @emyztouch
@only__1queen17
@eseedje
Dress @bamsoutfit
Belle @romanqueeen__ in @grandeurbyhoj.
Styled by @zackstyilng_luxury
Photography @tosin_josh
Hair styled by @thenessaeffect
MUA @belle.view_artistry
Outfit @mirah.ng
Fabric @apexfabrics
Makeup @omamariee
Outfit @veekee_james
Hair @layefaluxuryhair
Photography @wizpromedia
@charlie_clothings and @awemie_girl
Dress @charlie_clothings
@_mmesoma
Stylist @medlinboss
Designer @2207bytbally
Fabric @vee02fabrics
Hair stylist @dv_hairsalon
Photo @officialphotofreak
Makeup @karomzsignature
Muse: @sharonooja
Styled by @thestyle_architect
Photography by @dnl_lens
Outfit: @somobysomo
@liloaderogba
Makeup @anitabrows
Dress @ericamoorebrand
Photography @tobi.olajolo
Dress: @chic_byveekeejames
Makeup: @artistrybylisaa
Photography: @officialphotofreak
Hair: @hairbysalvador
Floral frame: @saraoevents
Styling: @emeliajane_075x2
Styling :- @flostyling Photography :- @photokulture Outfit :- @house_of_dova Makeup :- @ameriecode
@miss_tchareva @frenzyoffixial Makeup : @ibt_faces
Photography: @klalaphotography
@duchessofdivas @cherieblu
Alex and her Mom @alex_unusual
Jumpsuit: @accostcollection
Makeup: @dbeautymogul
Hair stylist: @thegabrielss
Photography: @illuszionzphotostudio
@levy_fabrics
Makeup @oteniaramakeovers
@powedeawujo
Dress @rekemashcasual
Kids!
Photography @atilary