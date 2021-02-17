Connect with us

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Styles We Love -Vol. 371

Published

2 hours ago

 on

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi  the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

How To Submit:

Step 1: Visit www.asoebibella.com. Sign up using your preferred username and password.

Step 2: Upload your Aso Ebi styles on your page and stand a chance to get featured on all platforms.

– Click here for ALL the fabulous editions.

For wedding inspiration on Instagram, tap that Follow button –

@BellaNaijaWeddings & for Aso Ebi only – @AsoEbiBella!

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

Dress @chic_byveekeejames Photography @officialphotofreak Fabric @bryrubyfabrics Accessories @cherrysclassic Gele @adufegele Makeup @layefabeauty

@tekla_official
Dress : @flaunta_designs

Photography by @chocolate_shot_it

Dress: @zemphanie

Dress @houseofsolange
Makeup @kim_beautystudio
Gele @gele_by_segunlagos

Dress: @ehi.ehii

Shot @chocolate_shot_it

@omoteniola____
Dress: @neeorlarneedles

@am_vikkii
Outfit @honeemadecouture

Outfit: @lifenhopeclothings
Autogele: @ftee_jmakeover
Makeup: @emyztouch

@only__1queen17

@eseedje
Dress @bamsoutfit

Belle @romanqueeen__ in @grandeurbyhoj.
Styled by @zackstyilng_luxury
Photography @tosin_josh
Hair styled by @thenessaeffect
MUA @belle.view_artistry

Outfit @mirah.ng
Fabric @apexfabrics
Makeup @omamariee

Outfit @veekee_james
Hair @layefaluxuryhair
Photography @wizpromedia

@charlie_clothings and @awemie_girl
Dress @charlie_clothings

@_mmesoma

Stylist @medlinboss
Designer @2207bytbally
Fabric @vee02fabrics
Hair stylist @dv_hairsalon
Photo @officialphotofreak
Makeup @karomzsignature

Muse: @sharonooja
Styled by @thestyle_architect
Photography by @dnl_lens
Outfit: @somobysomo

@liloaderogba
Makeup @anitabrows
Dress @ericamoorebrand
Photography @tobi.olajolo

Dress: @chic_byveekeejames
Makeup: @artistrybylisaa
Photography: @officialphotofreak
Hair: @hairbysalvador
Floral frame: @saraoevents
Styling: @emeliajane_075x2

Styling :- @flostyling Photography :- @photokulture Outfit :- @house_of_dova Makeup :- @ameriecode

@miss_tchareva @frenzyoffixial Makeup : @ibt_faces
Photography: @klalaphotography

@duchessofdivas @cherieblu

Alex and her Mom @alex_unusual

Jumpsuit: @accostcollection
Makeup: @dbeautymogul
Hair stylist: @thegabrielss
Photography: @illuszionzphotostudio

@levy_fabrics
Makeup @oteniaramakeovers

@powedeawujo
Dress @rekemashcasual

 

Kids!

Photography @atilary

