Here’s Your Ticket Into Love Heaven! Check Out Everything That Went Down On BellaNaija Weddings This Week

Published

18 mins ago

 on

Hi there BellaNaija Weddings Fam!

Hope you’ve had a great week? It’s been all shades of awesome on our end.  Every day in the week has literally just been like the weekend. So, now that the real weekend is finally here, there’s a lot to unpack. We’ve been basking in the euphoria of #AFreeUnion. From the proposal to the wedding, everything was a hit back to back. However, as they say… If it’s not in photos, then it never happened. Well, this one did happen and there are tons of amazing photos to prove it! What’s more? This did not in any way, hinder our daily flow of awesome Aww goodness, only tripled it!

So, while we were enjoying all the thrill from Notey and Chibuzor’s surprise proposal alongside Kemi and Dolapo‘s #AFreeUnion Wedding, we also had other super sweet love stories, bridal beauty looks and bridal inspo, weddings and pre-weddings to share. It’s best you experience it all yourself. So, if you’ve missed anything from this week, then brace yourself for the awesome ride into love heaven! We’ve got everything right here. Just click on each title link to enjoy. Cheers! 😉

Kemi & Dolapo Are The Winners Of The BellaNaijaWeddings × Union Bank #AFreeUnion!

You Definitely Want to See Kemi & Dolapo’s #AFreeUnion Wedding

Thanks To a Barbecue Hangout, Laura & Benjamin Are Set for Their Forever

These 5 Moments at Notey & Chibuzor’s #AFreeUnion Proposal will Melt Your Heart

Check out These 3 Magical Moments From #AFreeUnion Wedding To Brighten Your Day

2 Times Kemi Served Us Look For Days at the #AFreeUnion Wedding

You’d Def Want To See How Johnny Drille Blew Everyone Away At #AFreeUnion Wedding!

Uche and Nnamdi Went from Seat Partners to Life Partners!

Loving The Sublime Essence of This Traditional Bridal Beauty Look

Sinmi & Tobi Were Simply Meant To Be! You’ve Got To Love Their Love! 😅

Kemi & Dolapo’s #AFreeUnion Wedding was a MAJOR Hit + We’ve Got Their Love Story! HINT: It Started in the DM

This Regal Edo Bridal Beauty Look Speaks Culture & Class!

Kemi’s 2 Looks for the #AFreeUnion Wedding were Totally On Point! Here’s How We Pulled It Off

Marvy & Eugene Had A Perfect First Date – Now It’s Happy Ever After!

