Ozo speaks on ‘Road to Fame’ as He covers Glamsquad Magazine’s Latest Issue

Glamsquad Magazine has released its latest issue and Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu fondly referred to as Ozo is the cover star.

In his first-ever cover since leaving the House, ex-BBNaija reality star Ozo opens up on some very juicy info on the period, the road to fame and the future. “A must-read for his fans and anyone who wants to know who the hell is ozo?”

Below are excerpts from the interview:

Tell us about your background, how was growing up?

Growing up was so much fun, grew up in a family where education, love humility and love were the core values. My dad is a medical doctor, my mum has her PHD, my two older sisters are medical doctors, and my little sister is a lawyer. It helped me to live a positive life and achieve positive results.

What inspired you to take part in BBNaija?

I knew that the show gives any person that gets the opportunity to be in it a huge platform. And it is something I took into consideration as I’ve always wanted to work and crack the code of achieving great results within the sports, entertainment and fashion industry.

What lessons did you learn from the show?

Regardless of where I see myself in life, it’s crucial to be who I am and not try to play to any script that the essential thing in life is to be original.

What has been your experience since leaving the show?

My experience has been incredible, of course. When you become popular or famous, you have to learn to take both positive and negative compliment. But I’ll always take the positive ones and pay no mind to negativity.

