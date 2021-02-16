Connect with us

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Catch the First Episode of Biodun Stephen's Comedy Web Series "Rofia Tarilor Loran"

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey's Dreamy Valentine's Day Getaway

BN TV Movies & TV

Netflix Honors The Notorious B.I.G with New Documentary "Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell" | Watch the Trailer

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Now You can Watch the Second Teaser for Niyi Akinmolayan’s Coming Film “Prophetess”

BN TV

Where Does The Pain Go? Funmi Iyanda discusses Mental Health in this Episode of "Public Eye"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Official Teaser for NdaniTV's Forthcoming Comedy Series "Ratings"

BN TV

Get a Glimpse of Dimma Umeh's Lagos Life in this episode of "Dimma Living"

BN TV Music

New Video: Dunsin Oyekan - Fellowship to Partnership

BN TV Music

New Video: Vector feat. Good Girl LA - Early Momo

BN TV Music

Flavour Opens Up about the Lockdown, His Early Musical Years, Marriage & Life in General in this Episode of "Black Box Interview"

BN TV

Catch the First Episode of Biodun Stephen’s Comedy Web Series “Rofia Tarilor Loran”

Published

7 hours ago

 on

The first episode of Shutter Speed’s comedy web series “Rofia Tarilor Loran (RTL)” has finally premiered on YouTube and it promises to get you rolling with laughter.

RTL” is about a small-time tailor (Rofia) who comes to the city to find greener pastures. She connects with an old friend, a supposed city big gal, Lape and together they navigate the murky waters of friendship and business.

In this series, Bimbo Ademoye, Bolaji Ogunmola and Blessing Jessica Obasi give a stellar performance alongside a host of cameo appearances.

The series is produced and directed by Biodun Stephen.

watch the new episode below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Will Little White Lies Take Me to Hell?

BN Prose: Captive by Uzezi Agboge

Fola Daniel Adelesi: These Practical Guides Will Help you Reinvent Yourself

Mfonobong Inyang: Get Out There and Take a Bet on Love

#BNWeekInReview: A Recap of the Top Stories this Week
Advertisement
css.php