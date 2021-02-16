BN TV
Catch the First Episode of Biodun Stephen’s Comedy Web Series “Rofia Tarilor Loran”
The first episode of Shutter Speed’s comedy web series “Rofia Tarilor Loran (RTL)” has finally premiered on YouTube and it promises to get you rolling with laughter.
“RTL” is about a small-time tailor (Rofia) who comes to the city to find greener pastures. She connects with an old friend, a supposed city big gal, Lape and together they navigate the murky waters of friendship and business.
In this series, Bimbo Ademoye, Bolaji Ogunmola and Blessing Jessica Obasi give a stellar performance alongside a host of cameo appearances.
The series is produced and directed by Biodun Stephen.
