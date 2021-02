Treat your Guests to a Sumptuous Meal with Sisi Jemimah’s Peppered Fish Stew Recipe

Sisi Jemimah has dropped a new recipe for Nigerian peppered fish stew that’s perfect for parties and it looks really appetizing.

Ingredients:

Red Sea Bream Steaks

1/2Cup Vegetable Oil

2 Red Bell Peppers

3 Paprika Peppers

3 Chilli Peppers

2 Scotch Bonnet

3 Medium Onions

2 tbsp Butter

1 tbsp Minced Ginger

1 tbsp Minced Garlic

1 tsp Dried Basil

1 tsp Thyme

1tsp Curry Powder

2 Bouillon Cubes

Salt to taste

TO MARINATE FISH:

1/2 Lemon

1 tbsp Onion Powder

1 tbsp Ginger Powder

1 tsp Cumin Powder

2 bouillon Cubes

1 tsp Paprika

Salt to taste

Learn the process below: