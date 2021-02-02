Connect with us

10 Times Tolani Baj Proved Her Melanin Goddess Status

Inside Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Pinktastic 3rd Birthday Party for Stormi

Joeboy unveils Art Cover + Tracklist for Debut Album “Somewhere Between Beauty and Magic”

Nigerian Idol is Back with Season 6! Meet the Host & Judges

All the Sweet Ways Fans are Showing Chloe Bailey Love after Her Message on Body Positivity

Kelly Rowland & Tim Weatherspoon have welcomed another Baby Boy!

Boy or Girl? Watch Claire & Akah Nnani’s Sweet Gender Reveal

Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade’s Daughter Inspires Another Children's Book "Shady Baby"

The Obamas, Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey pay Tribute to Late Hollywood Icon Cicely Tyson

A Teni & Davido Collabo is Coming!

54 mins ago

If there’s one thing we know about Tolani Baj, it is her consistent effortless slay. How she always leaves you staring and in awe of her beautiful brown skin.

From her makeup and hair to her unmissable outfits and accessories, the reality star has a juicy taste for fashion that leaves no style untouched. Whether it’s baby girl, royalty, gangster, ‘alte’ or just chilled looks, Tbaj always comes through with the melanin goddess vibes.

So if you’ve been missing out on all the 🔥 looks she’s been serving, here’s your personal dose of melanin goodness, courtesy of Tolani Baj.

Look 1

Look 2

Look 3

Look 4

Look 5

Look 6

Look 7

Look 8

Look 9

Look 10

Photo Credit: @tolanibaj

