Inside Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Pinktastic 3rd Birthday Party for Stormi

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott went all out for their extravagant 3rd birthday party for the daughter, Stormi.

The proud parents are absolutely in love with their daughter. “Lil storm storm” has Travis named her on his birthday shoutout on Instagram, has been hitting milestones and bringing joy to our Instagram feeds since the day she was born. So it was only right that she receive a 3rd birthday party fit for a princess. As they say, “third time’s the charm”.

Kylie, shared several photos from Stormi’s birthday party on her Instagram story Monday, explaining that she decided on a lowkey party attended by her daughter’s cousins, True, Dream, Chicago, Mason, Northwest, and Psalm. Stormi’s aunts were left out of the party. Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian all shared photos from the party on their own Instagram stories.

“Stormi World 3 is cancelled for obvious reasons,” Jenner said in a video on her Story. “But I still went all-out for Stormi at my house, and we are just doing a cousin party with all her cousins and the family, which will be still just as amazing.”

The birthday girl showed up all dressed up in a puffy pink dress and tiara. There was also no shortage of indulgent treats. The party offered an ice cream cart, candy shop, inflatable slide and Stormi-themed merch.