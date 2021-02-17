Connect with us

Watch the Official Trailer for Udoka Oyeka’s Comedy Film “The Razz Guy”

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Trino Motion Pictures has premiered the official trailer for the forthcoming film “The Razz Guy” which sheds light on the reality that there are two sides to every man, directed by Udoka Oyeka.

The film stars Nancy Isime, Lasisi Elenu, Broda Shaggi, MC Lively, Omotunde Adebowale-David (Lolo), Bucci Franklin, Olayemi Solade, Ireti Doyle, Norbert Young, Tina Mba, Ibrahim Suleiman, Shalewa Ashafa among others.

Watch the trailer:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

