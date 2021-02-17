Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Starring Shaffy Bello, Femi Adebayo, Jide Awobona, Here's the Teaser + BTS for Forthcoming Epic Drama "Olokun"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Official Trailer for Udoka Oyeka's Comedy Film “The Razz Guy”

BN TV Movies & TV

Getting Through COVID-19, Finding a New Home + Valentine's Day Brunch - Mike & Perri Edwards share Interesting Life Update

Movies & TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Tonto Dikeh Pulled Out All the Stops for King Andre's 5th Birthday

Movies & TV Scoop

EbonyLife Studios Joins Forces with Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Studios for Series & Film Production

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Blessing Uzzi tells a Unique Love Story with Short Film "Sister Rose" starring Uzoamaka Aniunoh & Neo Akpofure

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

EbonyLife Studios' "Castle & Castle" Season 2 is On Its Way!

BN TV Movies & TV

Netflix Honors The Notorious B.I.G with New Documentary "Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell" | Watch the Trailer

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Now You can Watch the Second Teaser for Niyi Akinmolayan’s Coming Film “Prophetess”

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV Nollywood

Catch the First Episode of Biodun Stephen's Comedy Web Series "Rofia Tarilor Loran"

Movies & TV

Starring Shaffy Bello, Femi Adebayo, Jide Awobona, Here’s the Teaser + BTS for Forthcoming Epic Drama “Olokun”

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Shaffy Bello is set to star as the lead actor in a forthcoming historical epic drama titled “Olokun“, which tells the story of Olokun, the Yoruba deity of wealth and the ocean.

Speaking to Nigerian Tribune about the new project, the executive producer of the movie, Adebola Balogun said, “I decided to make this movie to change the mindset about what people feel Yoruba movies can be like. In this part of the world, the moment people hear about Yoruba movies, they already have a premeditated response; some could even tell the end of the movie from the beginning. So we thought about giving the people something unique”.

We want to appeal to the rest of the world and change the narrative of movie-making when it comes to location, language, the set, the people, costume and production, directing, writing of the script and other important elements. Olokun, for me, is a movie that will change the game for us and set a new standard.

The film features, Shaffy Bello, Femi Adebayo, Jide Awobona, Rotimi Adelegan, Razak Olayiwola, Peju Ogunmola, Peters Ijagbemi, Opeyemi Arike, Yinka Salau, Arike Abiodun, Emir Idris Bello and Yetunde Famakin.

Watch the teaser below:

Check out the behind the scenes photos:

 

Photo Credit: jideawobona | ojopagogotv | nollyviews

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Firecracker Toyeen: My College Park Experience (4)

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Will Little White Lies Take Me to Hell?

BN Prose: Captive by Uzezi Agboge

Fola Daniel Adelesi: These Practical Guides Will Help you Reinvent Yourself

Mfonobong Inyang: Get Out There and Take a Bet on Love
Advertisement
css.php