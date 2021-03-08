ChooseToChallenge – Arese Ugwu in Conversation with Chika Uwazie on Love & Money

In celebration of International Women’s Day and International Women’s History Month 2021 and to kick off the virtual book tour for “The Smart Money Tribe​” book, Smart Money Africa TV shines a light on African women, focusing on the different ways we #choosetochallenge​ traditional gender norms in our daily lives.

This intimate conversation series examines conceptions of womanhood within African culture and is centred on women making bold personal statements about gender identity, the obstacles they face within their communities and how they challenge or introduce new perspectives in their work and in their lives.

In the first episode, Arese Ugwu and Chika Uwazie discuss the complex nature of love and money, why financial independence in women is fraught with obstacles and gender stereotypes, and why African millennials and Gen Z must #choosetochallenge​ and seek financial freedom in 2021 and beyond.

Watch the first episode below: