Jessica Ireju: The Four Kinds of Women Who Changed My Life

International Women's Day 2021 - Meet 16 Women Leading Earth’s Restoration

Janyl Benyl: 11 Ways You Can Practice Self-Love

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | Deadline Extended

Omolola Olorunnisola: Negative Money Habits that can Impact your Child's Financial Future

Emmanuella Elenbalu: Now That you Have a Good Product, What's your Marketing Strategy?

Fola Daniel Adelesi: Build a Positive Mindset if you Want to Succeed

Your Better Self with Akanna: Are You There Yet?

Adefolake Adekola: Let's Make Efforts to Sustain the Planet as We Celebrate World Wildlife Day

#ChooseToChallenge: Happy International Women’s Day!

Published

2 hours ago

 on

It’s International Women’s Day today!

Women have never shied away from proving themselves in either sector. Today, we celebrate women and encourage everyone to challenge systems that pose a barrier to women and girls’ advancement. Women have begun to push against sexism, take up leadership roles from the presidential level, senate, and breaking several records.

Women are amplifying their voices against domestic violence, sexual harassment, and rape, more than ever before. Women from all over the world are calling the shots now, and they have begun to demand more from society, demand that they be treated equally.

Cheers to all the women who ‘Chose to Challenge‘ and have crossed all the hurdles with flying colours.

So to every woman out there, happy International Women’s Day to you.

Like Kamala Harris said: To the children of our country, regardless of your gender, our country has sent you a clear message: Dream with ambition, lead with conviction, and see yourself in a way that others might not see you, simply because they’ve never seen it before. And we will applaud you every step of the way.

