Connect with us

BN TV

#ChooseToChallenge: Arese Ugwu in Conversation with Ife Agoro of DANG on Marriage & Money

BN TV

Irene Kiwia speaks on Becoming a Pan-Africa Socio-Economic Champion in Episode 12 of "The Smart Money Tribe" Podcast

BN TV

Iyabo Ojo shares Essential Parenting Tips in New Vlog

BN TV Nollywood

Reki & Stephan's Relationship take Another Turn in Episode 5 of "Grow Up or Nuts" Season 2

BN TV Nollywood

Keep Up with Uriel, Cassandra & Nancy in Episode 7 of "Bad Gang"

BN TV

Valerie Ike took the COVID-19 Vaccine & She has This to Say

BN TV Nollywood

8 Nollywood Titles Coming to Netflix this April

BN TV Music

From Mo'Hits to Mavin Records - Don Jazzy details his Journey in the First Episode of his “BlackBox Interview”

BN TV

Here's a Compilation of Food Videos, Cooking & Kitchen Hacks from Diary of a Kitchen Lover

BN TV Music

New Video: Flavour - Good Woman

BN TV

#ChooseToChallenge: Arese Ugwu in Conversation with Ife Agoro of DANG on Marriage & Money

Published

6 seconds ago

 on

In celebration of International Women’s Day and International Women’s History Month 2021 and to kick off the virtual book tour for “The Smart Money Tribe“​ book, Smart Money Africa TV shines a light on African women, focusing on the different ways we #choosetochallenge​ traditional gender norms in our daily lives.

This intimate conversation series with Arese Ugwu examines conceptions of womanhood within African culture and is centred on women making bold personal statements about gender identity, the obstacles they face within their communities and how they challenge or introduce new perspectives in their work and in their lives.

In the fourth episode, Arese Ugwu and Ife Agoro of #DiaryOfANaijaGirl​ discuss marriage and money, sacrifice and financial red flags in committed relationships.

Watch the new episode below:

If you missed the second and third episodes, catch up here:

In the second episode, Arese Ugwu and Ogwa Iweze discuss creative entrepreneurship, making money in Nigeria, taking risks and why African millennials and Gen Z must #choosetochallenge and seek financial freedom in 2021 and beyond.

In the third episode, Arese Ugwu and Foluso Gbadamosi discuss leveraging your network and building your net worth in 2021.

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Erisco

Industry-led conversations on female power, African entrepreneurship, ethical fashion – EFI Podcast Series 2!

Star Features

Dennis Isong: 7 Things you Need to Check Before you Purchase Properties from Real Estate Companies

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

“Beautiful Chaos” – Re-witnessing a Recent Point Zero | by Tega Oghenechovwen

Titi Oliyide: How to Get Your Kids Interested in STEM

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Of Hope, Happy Endings & Life’s Uncertainties
Advertisement
css.php