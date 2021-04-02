ChooseToChallenge: Arese Ugwu in Conversation with Ife Agoro of DANG on Marriage & Money

In celebration of International Women’s Day and International Women’s History Month 2021 and to kick off the virtual book tour for “The Smart Money Tribe“​ book, Smart Money Africa TV shines a light on African women, focusing on the different ways we #choosetochallenge​ traditional gender norms in our daily lives.

This intimate conversation series with Arese Ugwu examines conceptions of womanhood within African culture and is centred on women making bold personal statements about gender identity, the obstacles they face within their communities and how they challenge or introduce new perspectives in their work and in their lives.

In the fourth episode, Arese Ugwu and Ife Agoro of #DiaryOfANaijaGirl​ discuss marriage and money, sacrifice and financial red flags in committed relationships.

In the second episode, Arese Ugwu and Ogwa Iweze discuss creative entrepreneurship, making money in Nigeria, taking risks and why African millennials and Gen Z must #choosetochallenge​ and seek financial freedom in 2021 and beyond.

In the third episode, Arese Ugwu and Foluso Gbadamosi discuss leveraging your network and building your net worth in 2021.