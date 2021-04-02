Irene Kiwia speaks on Becoming a Pan-Africa Socio-Economic Champion in Episode 12 of “The Smart Money Tribe” Podcast

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Founder of smartmoneyafrica.tv and the author of two best selling personal finance books; “The Smart Money Woman” and “The Smart Money Tribe“, Arese Ugwu has launched episode 12 of her “The Smart Money Tribe” podcast.

In this episode Arese talks to Irene Kiwia, an East African champion for social-economic development for Africa, whose career spans over 17years in Media, Marketing, Communications, Technology and Development Programs that are focused on youth and women empowerment.

Irene takes a vision and makes it a reality through sound strategy development. She intuitively sees the threads of opportunity that wind through an organization, brings them together into a coherent whole, helps others extend their thinking and drives implementation to impact advantage.

This podcast includes money conversations for African millennial women and will focus on personal finance, business finance, lifestyle and the economy. Find out how established and emerging female entrepreneurs, authors, businesswomen, and other inspiring leaders grow and manage their money, create good money habits and more.

Watch the new episode below:

