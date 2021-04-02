Connect with us

Watch the Trailer for "The Wait" starring Nse Ikpe-Etim, Deyemi Okanlawon & Meg Otanwa

This Seafood Native Jollof Rice Recipe by Sisi Yemmie is Perfect for this Easter Weekend

Dorathy, Nengi & Ik Osakioduwa lend their voices to raise Autism Awareness in "Ndani TGIF Show" Special

Take the front seat on FJ's latest ride in this episode of "Ratings"​

#ChooseToChallenge: Arese Ugwu in Conversation with Ife Agoro of DANG on Marriage & Money

Irene Kiwia speaks on Becoming a Pan-Africa Socio-Economic Champion in Episode 12 of "The Smart Money Tribe" Podcast

Iyabo Ojo shares Essential Parenting Tips in New Vlog

Reki & Stephan's Relationship take Another Turn in Episode 5 of "Grow Up or Nuts" Season 2

Keep Up with Uriel, Cassandra & Nancy in Episode 7 of "Bad Gang"

Valerie Ike took the COVID-19 Vaccine & She has This to Say

The first trailer for “The Wait“, inspired by Yewande Zaccheaus‘ faith-based book “Waiting Room” has been released.

“The Wait” follows the lives of different individuals and families as they try to navigate the disappointments and obstacles of life while waiting for their moment in the sun. The feature-length film stars Nse Ikpe-Etim, Deyemi Okanlawon, Kate Henshaw, Joke Silva, Jimmy Odukoya, Chimezie Imo and Meg Otanwa.

This emotional and suspense-filled thriller will keep you at the edge of your seat from start to finish.

