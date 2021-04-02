Watch the Trailer for “The Wait” starring Nse Ikpe-Etim, Deyemi Okanlawon & Meg Otanwa

The first trailer for “The Wait“, inspired by Yewande Zaccheaus‘ faith-based book “Waiting Room” has been released.

“The Wait” follows the lives of different individuals and families as they try to navigate the disappointments and obstacles of life while waiting for their moment in the sun. The feature-length film stars Nse Ikpe-Etim, Deyemi Okanlawon, Kate Henshaw, Joke Silva, Jimmy Odukoya, Chimezie Imo and Meg Otanwa.

This emotional and suspense-filled thriller will keep you at the edge of your seat from start to finish.

Watch the video below: